Solana Founder Hails Coinbase CEO's Bold Move

In a recent move that has stirred up the tech and financial communities alike, Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of Solana, has publicly commended Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's bold strategy to tighten the company's hiring process. The decision, which involves CEO and COO approvals for all new hires, has garnered both praise and criticism.

Yakovenko expressed his support for Armstrong's initiative, describing it as a demonstration of strong leadership and a commitment to maintaining high standards within the company. He sees it as a strategic move that underscores the CEO's resolve to prioritize talent density and uphold stringent hiring criteria.

This endorsement comes amid a backdrop of contrasting opinions within the industry. While some view Coinbase's approach as indicative of a company in disarray, others, like Yakovenko, interpret it as a proactive measure to elevate organizational performance.

Triple-digit gains

Coinbase's CPO provided insights into the early outcomes of this new hiring protocol. According to Brock, the company has experienced a rigorous screening process, with a significant number of applicants being rejected, albeit for what they believe are valid reasons. Brock cited an average time to action of less than 12 hours for hiring decisions, indicating a swift and decisive approach.

The impact of these decisions on Coinbase's performance has not gone unnoticed on the financial markets. Since the implementation of the new hiring policy in November, Coinbase's stock price (COIN) has surged by an impressive 215.3%, reaching $242.62 per share. This unprecedented growth has propelled the exchange to become one of the most valuable companies globally, with a market capitalization of $58.78 billion.