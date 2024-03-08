Advertisement
AD

Solana Founder Hails Coinbase CEO's Bold Move

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid flurry of controversy, Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko lauds Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's decisive hiring measures
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 12:19
Solana Founder Hails Coinbase CEO's Bold Move
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent move that has stirred up the tech and financial communities alike, Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of Solana, has publicly commended Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's bold strategy to tighten the company's hiring process. The decision, which involves CEO and COO approvals for all new hires, has garnered both praise and criticism.

Advertisement

Related
Pantera Plans to Acquire Large Solana Stake From FTX Estate

Yakovenko expressed his support for Armstrong's initiative, describing it as a demonstration of strong leadership and a commitment to maintaining high standards within the company. He sees it as a strategic move that underscores the CEO's resolve to prioritize talent density and uphold stringent hiring criteria.

This endorsement comes amid a backdrop of contrasting opinions within the industry. While some view Coinbase's approach as indicative of a company in disarray, others, like Yakovenko, interpret it as a proactive measure to elevate organizational performance.

Triple-digit gains

Coinbase's CPO provided insights into the early outcomes of this new hiring protocol. According to Brock, the company has experienced a rigorous screening process, with a significant number of applicants being rejected, albeit for what they believe are valid reasons. Brock cited an average time to action of less than 12 hours for hiring decisions, indicating a swift and decisive approach.

Related
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction

""
Source: TradingView

The impact of these decisions on Coinbase's performance has not gone unnoticed on the financial markets. Since the implementation of the new hiring policy in November, Coinbase's stock price (COIN) has surged by an impressive 215.3%, reaching $242.62 per share. This unprecedented growth has propelled the exchange to become one of the most valuable companies globally, with a market capitalization of $58.78 billion.

#Coinbase #Solana News #Solana
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Surprise: How Solana User Came Close to Missing Epic Rally
2024/03/08 12:16
Dogwifhat (WIF) Surprise: How Solana User Came Close to Missing Epic Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol
2024/03/08 12:16
Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $70,000 as This Bearish Metric Plummets
2024/03/08 12:16
Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $70,000 as This Bearish Metric Plummets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Conflux Network introduces AxHKD, Hong Kong Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Founder Hails Coinbase CEO's Bold Move
Dogwifhat (WIF) Surprise: How Solana User Came Close to Missing Epic Rally
Litecoin (LTC) Dusts BTC, ETH and DOGE as Payment Protocol
Show all