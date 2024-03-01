Advertisement
AD

Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several massive SOL lumps have been sent to major US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 16:24
Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Whale Alert, the popular cryptocurrency tracker, which follows large crypto transactions and shares their details with the community, has noticed three hefty SOL transfers made over the past hour.

Aside from that, two big SOL chunks exchanged hands without any trading venues involved. This has coincided with a Solana price increase.

Almost $163 million in Solana on the move

The aforementioned data source detected five large Solana transfers, each carrying tens of millions of US dollars in the SOL equivalent. The largest ones carried 449,724 SOL (valued at $60,008,944) and 436,720 SOL (the equivalent of $57,677,853). These two SOL chunks were moved between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

Two more transfers, which contained 167,189 SOL (worth $22,241,902) and 93,446 SOL (evaluated at $12,322,070), were deposited to the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Finally, 81,173 SOL worth $10,819,672 was withdrawn from the same crypto trading platform. Overall, almost $163 million worth of Solana has been moved within a single hour.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Solana market performance

From Monday this week until today, SOL has put up a staggering 36.74% increase, following the tremendous rise of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin this week. Having surged from $100.76 to the $137.78 price mark, SOL demonstrated a volatile behavior today, first dropping by 4.22% and then rising and falling once again. The overall decline today comprises 4.77%.

In the meantime, the market’s main catalyst, Bitcoin, has also stopped growing – it has lost 2.85% within the last 24 hours and is trading at $61,474 at press time.

#Solana News #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist
2024/03/01 16:20
Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club
2024/03/01 16:20
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Prediction for March 1
2024/03/01 16:20
SHIB Price Prediction for March 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Ondo USDY Treasuries Token Now Available on Sui
World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiDEX Announced $SDEX Pre-Sale
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Millions in Solana (SOL) Sent to Coinbase in One Hour, Here’s Price Reaction
Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Joins $10 Billion Club
Show all