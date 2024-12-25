Solana Founder Breaks Silence on All-Time High With Iconic 'Home Alone' Line

Advertisement

As it turns out, Solana (SOL), probably the third most popular blockchain right now and definitely the second most popular alternative cryptocurrency on the market, just hit a new all-time high in daily transactions.

According to data from Artemis, Solana reached its all-time high in this important metric, with a figure of 72.8 million. If we compare that to the blockchain's numbers at the end of October, we get a staggering 97.8% increase. Interestingly, however, the historic high in daily transactions was not accompanied by a corresponding increase in the number of daily active addresses.

We can therefore assume that the increase was not due to the number of Solana users but rather to the increased transaction volume of the most active of them.

Raj Gokal breaks silence, literally

No less interesting was the reaction of one of Solana's founders, Raj Gokal, who addressed the milestone with a dedicated post on social network X. Noting that the historic high in daily transactions was reached on Christmas, Gokal chose an iconic line from the movie "Home Alone."

MERRY CHRISTMAS YOU FILTHY ANIMALS https://t.co/JbuXEhYLbd — raj 🖤 (@rajgokal) December 25, 2024

Well, he seems excited to say the least.

Considering the reappearance of "Solana is dead" slogans in the crypto space, the latest achievement seems to be silencing critics. At least the Silicon Valley blockchain does not seem so "dead," breaking records in most of the important metrics.

How does it affect Solana's (SOL) price?

Whether this achievement will translate to SOL token's successes on its price chart is another question, though. If cryptocurrency prices were based solely on blockchain performance, we would have a different kind of market, it seems.

SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

On the other hand, if the hype demonstrated by Gokal is repeated by other market participants, the SOL token will definitely price in such performance.