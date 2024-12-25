Advertisement
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on All-Time High With Iconic 'Home Alone' Line

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana founder Raj Gokal goes full on "Home Alone" after record-breaking Christmas
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 10:19
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on All-Time High With Iconic 'Home Alone' Line
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As it turns out, Solana (SOL), probably the third most popular blockchain right now and definitely the second most popular alternative cryptocurrency on the market, just hit a new all-time high in daily transactions. 

    According to data from Artemis, Solana reached its all-time high in this important metric, with a figure of 72.8 million. If we compare that to the blockchain's numbers at the end of October, we get a staggering 97.8% increase. Interestingly, however, the historic high in daily transactions was not accompanied by a corresponding increase in the number of daily active addresses.

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    XRP's Flag Pattern: What to Expect? Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Equilibrium, Bitcoin (BTC) Critical Support Level Reached
    World's Greatest Angel Investor Warns That MicroStrategy Is Buying Too Much Bitcoin
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve

    We can therefore assume that the increase was not due to the number of Solana users but rather to the increased transaction volume of the most active of them.

    Raj Gokal breaks silence, literally

    No less interesting was the reaction of one of Solana's founders, Raj Gokal, who addressed the milestone with a dedicated post on social network X. Noting that the historic high in daily transactions was reached on Christmas, Gokal chose an iconic line from the movie "Home Alone." 

    Well, he seems excited to say the least.

    Considering the reappearance of "Solana is dead" slogans in the crypto space, the latest achievement seems to be silencing critics. At least the Silicon Valley blockchain does not seem so "dead," breaking records in most of the important metrics.

    How does it affect Solana's (SOL) price?

    Whether this achievement will translate to SOL token's successes on its price chart is another question, though. If cryptocurrency prices were based solely on blockchain performance, we would have a different kind of market, it seems.

    Article image
    SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

    On the other hand, if the hype demonstrated by Gokal is repeated by other market participants, the SOL token will definitely price in such performance.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

