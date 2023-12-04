Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BONK — a meme coin on the Solana network — silently rose to all-time highs of $0.000006666 in today's trading session.

BONK, which saw a huge jump in value over the weekend, rose even higher today, logging a more than 22% spike, according to CoinMarket cap data.

BONK's price increase appears to be riding the coattails of the recent boom in meme coin prices. Shiba Inu and Pepe coins have benefited from the favorable sentiment surrounding meme tokens, increasing by 10% and 21%, respectively.

At the time of writing, BONK was up 20.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005783. The meme token has also increased by 57% in the last seven days. Noteworthy is that BONK has silently rallied 680.6% in the last 30 days.

BONK embarked on a bullish run following a slew of positivity for the Solana ecosystem as well as new listings and upgrades for the BONK ecosystem.

At the end of November, KuCoin, a major crypto exchange, announced the listing of BONK via the BONK/USDT trading pair.

BonkSwap, an independently owned AMM DEX built around BONK, also received a new upgrade at November's close.

BonkSwap has been upgraded to provide liquidity-provider incentives in the form of esBONK, an escrow reward token earned by providing liquidity to BonkSwap-incentivized pools.

For the next three months, 10 billion BONK will be provided to this initiative to incentivize the SOL-BONK and BONK-USDC pools.