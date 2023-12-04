Advertisement
AD

Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONK has risen 680% within month, reaching new all-time highs
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 14:47
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BONK — a meme coin on the Solana network — silently rose to all-time highs of $0.000006666 in today's trading session.

Advertisement

BONK, which saw a huge jump in value over the weekend, rose even higher today, logging a more than 22% spike, according to CoinMarket cap data.

BONK's price increase appears to be riding the coattails of the recent boom in meme coin prices. Shiba Inu and Pepe coins have benefited from the favorable sentiment surrounding meme tokens, increasing by 10% and 21%, respectively.

At the time of writing, BONK was up 20.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005783. The meme token has also increased by 57% in the last seven days. Noteworthy is that BONK has silently rallied 680.6% in the last 30 days.

TradingView
BONK/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

BONK embarked on a bullish run following a slew of positivity for the Solana ecosystem as well as new listings and upgrades for the BONK ecosystem.

Related
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Jumps 12% on Major Exchange Listing

At the end of November, KuCoin, a major crypto exchange, announced the listing of BONK via the BONK/USDT trading pair.

BonkSwap, an independently owned AMM DEX built around BONK, also received a new upgrade at November's close.

BonkSwap has been upgraded to provide liquidity-provider incentives in the form of esBONK, an escrow reward token earned by providing liquidity to BonkSwap-incentivized pools.

For the next three months, 10 billion BONK will be provided to this initiative to incentivize the SOL-BONK and BONK-USDC pools.

#BONK News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP Price Faces Momentum Challenges Amid Hints of Bull Run
2023/12/04 14:46
XRP Price Faces Momentum Challenges Amid Hints of Bull Run
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Other Inflows Soar to $1.84 Billion in Biggest Bull Run Since 2021
2023/12/04 14:46
Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Other Inflows Soar to $1.84 Billion in Biggest Bull Run Since 2021
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Terra Classic (LUNC) Rockets 50% on New Binance Listing
2023/12/04 14:46
Terra Classic (LUNC) Rockets 50% on New Binance Listing
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason
XRP Price Faces Momentum Challenges Amid Hints of Bull Run
XRP Price Faces Momentum Challenges Amid Hints of Bull Run
Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Other Inflows Soar to $1.84 Billion in Biggest Bull Run Since 2021
Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Other Inflows Soar to $1.84 Billion in Biggest Bull Run Since 2021
Terra Classic (LUNC) Rockets 50% on New Binance Listing
Terra Classic (LUNC) Rockets 50% on New Binance Listing
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Should Keep Eye on This Price Level
Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
Warren Buffett Beaten by Bitcoin (BTC), Here's What Happened
Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Surging: What's Up?
Millions of XRP Sent to Bitstamp in Wake of XRP Price Surge
Millions of XRP Sent to Bitstamp in Wake of XRP Price Surge
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead
Cardano (ADA) Sees Massive Wave of Interest From Whales, Where It Might Lead
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Interesting On-Chain Maneuvers
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Interesting On-Chain Maneuvers
Show all
Advertisement
AD