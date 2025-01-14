Advertisement
    SoftNote Innovator Tectum Targets World's Fastest Blockchain Status, Here's How

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Tectum (TET), new-gen blockchain aimed at reaching 3.5 million transactions per second (TPS) bandwidth, kicks off its first public testnet iteration
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 18:18
    SoftNote Innovator Tectum Targets World's Fastest Blockchain Status, Here's How
    SoftNote, Tectum’s (TET) flagship Layer-2 payment solution, is redefining how cryptocurrencies are used in everyday transactions.

    With the public launch of Tectum’s Layer-1 blockchain, powered by a Proof-of-Utility (PoU) consensus mechanism, this game-changing solution gains the infrastructure needed to scale further. Theoretically capable of processing 3.5 million transactions per second (TPS), Tectum’s high-speed blockchain positions itself as a foundation for SoftNote’s continued adoption and usability.

    SoftNote simplifies everyday crypto transactions

    SoftNote’s design mimics cash and functions as a bearer instrument preloaded with digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USDT, enabling instant, fee-free, and wallet-less transfers off-chain. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Outperforms XRP, SOL and ADA Amid Price Rebound
    'Rumors Not True': Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Reserve Push
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says

    Particularly impactful in sectors like retail payments, cross-border remittances, and microtransactions, SoftNote addresses common pain points such as high fees and delays in traditional payment methods. By bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and real-world usability, SoftNote opens doors for broader adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

    Tectum (TET) goes live in public testnet, welcomes DeFi apps

    The public launch of Tectum’s Layer-1 blockchain brings significant advancements to the SoftNote ecosystem. Now live in testnet, the blockchain provides a robust platform for developers to build applications and solutions tailored to real-world use cases. 

    Blockchain technology has long been considered the future of payments, but its adoption has been hindered by persistent challenges. High fees, sluggish speeds, and unintuitive user interfaces have left many questioning whether blockchain can truly go mainstream. Tectum aims to address these barriers.

    The platform achieves a theoretical peak of 3.5 million transactions per second (TPS), making it the fastest in the industry. However, its value extends beyond speed. By addressing usability challenges, Tectum offers solutions for everyday digital payments, making blockchain more accessible to a broader audience.

    With the January 2025 release, Web3 developers will gain access to APIs for building and testing blockchain applications in a secure test environment. Tools include transaction querying, wallet integration and real-time blockchain data access, all backed by newbie-friendly open-source resources and massive developer advocacy programs.

    Alexander Guseff, Founder and CEO of Tectum, highlights the importance of Tectum’s (TET) accomplishments for the DeFi segment globally:

    By tackling adoption challenges head-on and enabling instant, secure and zero-fee transactions, Tectum bridges blockchain innovation with practical applications in everyday finance. 

    Full mainnet and consensus activation expected in Q1 2025

    In February 2025, Tectum is set to morph into a fully decentralized network with active validators, enabling scalable blockchain solutions for industries like payments, logistics and IoT.

    For March 2025, the full consensus implementation is scheduled by the team. The decentralized consensus mechanism will be activated, completing Tectum’s production-ready blockchain. Validator onboarding, rigorous network audits and scalability enhancements will ensure optimal performance and security.

    As such, by the end of Q1 2025, the ecosystem of Tectum will receive a fully functional blockchain with transaction finality, token staking and a dApps onboarding campaign.

    #Tectum #Blockchain News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

