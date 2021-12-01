SkyLaunch Introduces Multi-Chain Platform for IDOs, Starts from Ethereum, BSC, Polygon

SkyLaunch is going to pioneer multi-blockchain approach to IDOs alongside novel fundraising practices

SkyLaunch platform addresses all major bottlenecks of modern initial decentralized exchange offerings within the framework of a multi-chain approach. It provides all investors from EVM-compatible blockchains with a one-stop gateway to supporting early-stage products.

Holistic multi-chain IDO experience

Introduced in 2021, SkyLaunch (https://skylaunch.finance/) addresses the red-hot segment of modern Web3 investments, i.e., an initial decentralized exchange offering. IDOs work not unlike ICOs, but all transactions go on-chain: IDOs do not use centralized storage for user funds and data.

Unlike its competitors, SkyLaunch offers a wide array of services even for projects that are not ready for initial decentralized exchange offerings. Its cycle includes pre-IDO consulting, end-to-end launch assistance and post-ISO support with networking and expertise.

SkyLaunch also pioneers multi-blockchain IDO launchpad concepts. It means that it supports projects on Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon Network (MATIC), the three most popular blockchains fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

SkyLaunch also released mechanisms to handle all major flaws in IDO fundraising and various mainstream abuse mechanisms. It developed solutions designed to eliminate high gas fees, cross-chain transaction limitations, hype and shilling distractions and allocation limitations.

The project is governed by the SkyLaunch Governance Council, a body that unites top-tier professionals in the blockchain and decentralization segment.

Plenty of opportunities for SKYFI holders

To create balanced, fair and transparent tokenomics, SkyLaunch introduced its core native utility and governance asset, SKYFI. With its dual design, SKYFI will serve as an instrument to access the full range of SkyLaunch functions along with providing its holders with the opportunity to have a say in major referendums.

In a DAO-like manner, SKYFI holders will vote an all crucial upgrades to SkyLaunch protocol, including fee structure, listing policy, requirements for projects and so on.

Also, SKYFI tokens can be used in major DeFi-specific activities like staking, yield farming and so on. SKYFI holders will be eligible for exclusive NFT airdrops by the SkyLaunch team.

Last, but not least, holding SKYFI will allow owners to acess premium features of the platform, including "autopilot mode," over-the-counter (OTC) swaps, crypto loans and so on.