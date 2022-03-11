Skechers, Global Footwear Company, Opens Store in Metaverse: Details

News
Fri, 03/11/2022 - 10:11
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Skechers set to build an immersive store in Decentraland Metaverse
Skechers, Global Footwear Company, Opens Store in Metaverse: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Global sneaker brand Skechers is on track to build its experiential store at Fashion Street Estate in Decentraland. Skechers has leased the equivalent of a 5,000-square-foot location on virtual land owned by Metaverse Group to develop an immersive store at the Fashion Street Estate located in the Decentraland Metaverse.

Skechers, the world's third-largest athletic footwear brand based in Southern California, recently submitted trademark applications to sell virtual items, including footwear and clothes, thus laying the groundwork for new Metaverse growth potential.

Skechers has so far filed eight trademark applications, the most recent of which were filed last month for its Sketchers, Bobs, GoWalk, ArchWalk and Twinkle Toes brands. Under Armour, Puma and New Balance are among the other famous sportswear firms that have filed trademark applications for virtual goods.

In the context of virtual goods and retail outlets, Nike is another footwear brand that comes to mind as it has filed additional trademark requests for Nike and Nikeland.

There has been a lot of talk about the Metaverse—spaces where virtual reality and gaming collide—since Facebook changed its name to Meta. Metaverse forms a crucial part of Web3, the next generation of the Internet that emphasizes user ownership of data and digital assets, and it is catching the attention of some of the world's biggest companies.

#Metaverse News #Decentraland News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Dogecoin Accumulation Increases by 6.8% After Volume Reaches Almost $500 Million
03/11/2022 - 11:35
Dogecoin Accumulation Increases by 6.8% After Volume Reaches Almost $500 Million
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Robinhood Exec Speaks Out Against Overregulating Crypto
03/11/2022 - 10:40
Robinhood Exec Speaks Out Against Overregulating Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Fantom Foundation Releases Statement Following Andre Cronje's Exit: Details
03/11/2022 - 10:25
Fantom Foundation Releases Statement Following Andre Cronje's Exit: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov