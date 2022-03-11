Skechers, Global Footwear Company, Opens Store in Metaverse: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Global sneaker brand Skechers is on track to build its experiential store at Fashion Street Estate in Decentraland. Skechers has leased the equivalent of a 5,000-square-foot location on virtual land owned by Metaverse Group to develop an immersive store at the Fashion Street Estate located in the Decentraland Metaverse.

Skechers, the world's third-largest sneaker brand, has announced the construction of an experience store on Fashion Street Estate in the Decentraland. Skechers leased the equivalent of 5,000 square feet of space on virtual land owned by Metaverse Group. https://t.co/33UKcU5Xlw — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 11, 2022

Skechers, the world's third-largest athletic footwear brand based in Southern California, recently submitted trademark applications to sell virtual items, including footwear and clothes, thus laying the groundwork for new Metaverse growth potential.

Skechers has so far filed eight trademark applications, the most recent of which were filed last month for its Sketchers, Bobs, GoWalk, ArchWalk and Twinkle Toes brands. Under Armour, Puma and New Balance are among the other famous sportswear firms that have filed trademark applications for virtual goods.

In the context of virtual goods and retail outlets, Nike is another footwear brand that comes to mind as it has filed additional trademark requests for Nike and Nikeland.

There has been a lot of talk about the Metaverse—spaces where virtual reality and gaming collide—since Facebook changed its name to Meta. Metaverse forms a crucial part of Web3, the next generation of the Internet that emphasizes user ownership of data and digital assets, and it is catching the attention of some of the world's biggest companies.