Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Predicts That Maker Could Face Another Crash

News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 19:45
Alex Dovbnya
This is how Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht want to improve the Maker protocol
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Imprisoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht recently wrote that another crash of Maker,  the Ethereum-based finance lending protocol with decentralized USD-pegged stablecoin called Dai, could result ‘in catastrophic failures’: 

The next crash could result in systemic insolvency and catastrophic failure. There is a lot of money and even more potential riding on this. The crisis should be a wake-up call that reform is needed or new protocols need to be tried.

He notes that there are some ‘fundamental issues’ are fixed before to avert a disaster.

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Comes Close to New All-Time High After 11 Percent Rally. Will It Tank Like Compound (COMP)?

The big test

Ulbricht recently discovered the white paper of Maker and jumped feet-first into the DeFi rabbit hole.

Even though ‘Dread Pirate Roberts’ finds the concept ‘very cool,’ he believes that the crux of the problem is that vault owner, those who hold Ether and lend out DAI to borrowers, are ‘penalized’ with the stability fee (interest rate) while the whole system is not collateralized enough.

When the ETH price dropped 53 percent on March 12-13 (its biggest drop ever), MakerDAO was on the verge of an emergency shutdown vaults were losing their collateral.

Related
Max Keiser Compares Majority of DeFi Coins to BitConnect Scam in Substance and Methodology

‘A simple fix’

Ulbricht floats the idea of making the DAI savings rate negative (around one percent per year), which means that anyone who holds the stablecoins wouldn’t be able to accrue interest: 

A simple fix to the current system would be for MakerDAO (who already sets the stability fee and savings rate) to reduce the savings rate to zero and the stability fee to some small negative number, perhaps -1%.

He also suggests that vault owners could be able to set their own interest rates, which would lead to a competition between them.

He explains the rates would remain low, but they would automatically spike during black swans events:   

This would keep rates low generally, but when there is a serious collateral shortage, rates will automatically rise via market forces, encouraging more collateral to come in and discouraging DAI hoarding.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 hours ago

Facebook Loses Third of Bitcoin's Market Cap in No Time. Here's What Happened

Alex Dovbnya
News
13 hours ago

Bitcoin or Gold? Mike Novogratz Names His Favorite Asset

Alex Dovbnya
News
15 hours ago

Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is 'Unlikely' to Reach $25,000
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies