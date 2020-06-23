Chainlink (LINK) Comes Close to New All-Time High After 11 Percent Rally. Will It Tank Like Compound (COMP)?

Opinions
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 17:40
Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink (LINK) pops 11 percent on the China news, but the brutal collapse of Compound (COMP) should be a cautionary tale for greedy buyers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The price of Chainlink (LINK) has rallied by more than 11 percent over the last 24 hours, occupying 13th place by market capitalization.   

The token surged to $4.87 but fell short of surpassing its current all-time high of roughly $4.93 that was set on March 4. 

image by coinstats.app

Related
Tie-Up Between Chainlink and Tezos Finally Happening

China adds more fuel to the fire

The most recent spike came after China’s Blockchain Services Network (BSN) made an announcement about integrating Chainlink’s oracle network. 
 
With the help of this collaboration, the government-backed blockchain platform, which was launched back in October 2019, wants to implement its ambitious plan to create the internet of blockchains.

According to BSN co-founder Yifan He, they will introduce a working demo of its cross-chain services powered by Chainlink this September: 

This collaboration with Chainlink, IRITA, and SNZ Pool will help us achieve this goal and ensure that BSN users reach new levels of security, reliability, and interconnectivity. 

Related
World Economic Forum Recognizes Chainlink as Technology Pioneer for This Innovation

Beware of a Compound-style plunge  

From March 6 to March 13, the price of Chainlink collapsed by 72 percent amid a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off.

After fully recovering from the ‘Black Thursday’ plunge by mid-May together with other top coins, LINK extended its gains in July.

However, given the enormous 40 percent crash of the Compound (COMP) token, it is unlikely that another altcoin rally is going to have legs (even with China’s endorsement).

As reported by U.Today, blockchain analytics firm AnChain.AI accused the token of being a coordinated pump-and-dump scheme after its wild price action in Q2 2019.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Max Keiser Says Compound’s Rally Was Only Meant to Take Your Bitcoin as Token Plunges 40 Percent
Alex Dovbnya
Opinions
4 days ago

This Happened Right on Cusp of 'Black Thursday.' Will Bitcoin Price Crash Again?
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies