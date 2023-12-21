Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The enigmatic Shiba Inu leader who appears on social media under the alias Shytoshi Kusama has set the SHIB community abuzz with his recent post on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama catches SHIB army’s attention

Shytoshi made a comment on the recently launched poll by CoinGecko, which asked users which blockchain they are using for trading cryptocurrencies. The options included only Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche and Bitcoin Ordinals/BRC-20.

Slightly more than 10,000 respondents took part in the survey, with the majority (32.5%) choosing Solana. Then followed Ethereum (26.9%) and BRC-20 (26.7%). Avalanche came in last for voters, with 14% of respondents voting for it.

Kusama quoted the tweet, adding Shibarium to this list in his X post. The community of the second largest meme cryptocurrency responded with a wave of support, enthusiasm and encouragement for Shytoshi, the SHIB team and Shibarium.

Advertisement

Shibarium smashes massive milestone, SHIB burns jump

Earlier this week, layer-2 solution Shibarium managed to achieve a ground-breaking record as the total transaction count on it surged above the 150 million level, more than doubling within two weeks and going up more than 200x since late November.

Shibarium utility continues to grow exponentially, with new projects starting to build on it and old ones continuing their work on this ambitious blockchain. At the time of this writing, the overall number of transactions on Shibarium has exceeded 155 million. However, the daily transaction level has dropped from between 7-8 million to 6.45 million at the time of writing.

The number of connected blockchain wallets to Shibarium has increased to 1,318,307. The total count of produced blocks stands at 2,231,100 currently.

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu burn rate has showcased a major rise, increasing by nearly 422% within the last 24 hours. Still, the amount of SHIB burned in total is far from impressive – 5,321,687 SHIB meme coins.

It took the Shiba Inu community seven transactions to move these 5.3 million coins to unspendable blockchain addresses. The three largest ones carried 1,777,777 SHIB (twice, burned by the same wallet) and 1,000,000 SHIB.

Currently, the second largest meme coin, Shiba Inu, is changing hands at $0.00001037 after demonstrating a 2.82% increase.