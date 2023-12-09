Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement

The pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu development team has set the community abuzz with his recent public message about an upcoming “game-changing announcement.”

Besides, Shytoshi Kusama has recently slammed the idea of starting BONE burns as an addition to burning Shiba Inu coins.

Kusama thanks SHIB army, promises major announcement

Taking to the “Shibarium Tech” channel on Telegram, Shytoshi Kusama expressed his deep gratitude to the Shiba Inu community. He did not specify what he was thanking them for, but from the whole context of the talk, it was likely that the gratitude was for support provided to the SHIB team and patience.

Official Shiba Inu team’s marketing expert Lucie also published a screenshot from Kusama. In it, the charismatic SHIB leader said that he has a “game-changing announcement” to make soon, and he will be very upset if the community begins to FUD it (“FUD” stands for “fear, uncertainty, doubt”).

In the meantime, the Shibariumscan explorer has shown that the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has surpassed a new impressive milestone of 66,000,000 transactions, with the daily count standing at 7.89 million at the time of this writing.

The overall number of wallets connected to Shibarium has surged too, now comprising 1,301,308. The total number of mined blocks now constitutes 2,024,322.

Kusama slams BONE burn idea

Kusama took to the Twitter/X platform to respond to a tweet by a Shibarium user, in which the latter suggested that the SHIB community burns not only Shiba Inu coins but also begins to remove BONE from the circulating supply.

The suggestion came as the transaction fees on Shibarium totalled 1,351,496 BONE worth $1,212,940 in fiat. The user suggested converting this huge BONE chunk only partly to burn SHIB and using the rest to burn these BONE tokens directly.

Kusama stepped in to say his final word. “No. Burn Shib. Period,” he tweeted, throwing cold water on this eager BONE burn enthusiast.

Another X user began questioning Kusama about when these SHIB burns will begin having any notable effect on the SHIB price. The user pointed out that “now burn fee drastically drop around 0.00002 fee.” The user asked for clarity for the whole SHIB community, stating that this whole situation does not make Shibarium seem as a community-driven project.

In response, Kusama just posted a “melting face” emoji.