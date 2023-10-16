Shytoshi Kusama Puzzles SHIB Army on Twitter, Here's How

The leader of the Shiba Inu development team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has changed his Twitter status, adding a "folded hands" emoji, thus puzzling the entire SHIB community and leaving them guessing what Kusama could mean by this.

Shytoshi Kusama's mysterious message

There can be several interpretations of why he did that, including thanking the SHIB community for its loyalty. However, another option is that Kusama is praying for a positive resolution of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. He touched on that in one of his recent tweets, posting a thread to address the SHIB community.

As @kuro_9696_9696 SHIB fan shared a screenshot of Shytoshi's profile, the community responded with the same emojis.

Over the past few days, Shytoshi Kusama has given the SHIB community another reason to try and "decipher" his message. On Saturday, Oct. 14, Shytoshi cited a song by popular U.S. singer Taylor Swift called "Bad Blood."

By doing so, Kusama could be once again hinting at his plans to collaborate with the Bad Idea AI team. Earlier this month, the SHIB lead developer posted a tweet saying that he had met with a few members of the BAD team to discuss AI initiatives related to SHIB.

Another SHIB official, the marketing expert Lucie, hinted at the same thing when she posted an animated GIF of this song on her Twitter page. Speaking of Taylor Swift, tickets to her Eras Tour film are now available for various cryptocurrencies, including meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. This has been achieved thanks to the collaboration of the AMC movie theater chain with cryptocurrency payment gateway BitPay.

Shib burns jump 425%

According to the data published by Shibburn wallet tracker on its website for the SHIB army, over the span of the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu army has successfully disposed of 59,981,448 SHIB coins in total. This move helped the SHIB burn rate rise by an impressive 425.20%.

No significant chunks of SHIB have been burned since the largest one carried 8,095,490 SHIB to "inferno" wallets. Lumps that contained 7,119,784 and then slightly over five million SHIB came in as the second and third largest ones this time.

Still, such a massive rise in the burn rate may seem surprising and encouraging since, over the past few weeks, the highest jumps of this metric have hardly exceeded 100%. Very often, the SHIB burn rate remained in the red zone under the zero mark, showing big negative figures.