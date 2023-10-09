Shytoshi Kusama Names One Vital Reason For Future SHIB Price Rise

Lead developer of Shiba Inu has dropped hint at what may help SHIB price rise eventually

After a recent tweet thread dedicated to global events and unrelated to SHIB or crypto, the lead developer of the popular Shiba Inu meme coin received a comment where the author pointed out the fact that the SHIB price "hasn't moved an inch."

The lead dev, known to the community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, responded that "it takes true work" to make the SHIB price rise. However, before writing that, he jested that the price "might move more" if the commentator grips his "talisman harder."

It might move more if you grip your talisman harder. I'm kidding, of course. It takes true work, and those who Bark the loudest aren't the ones working.

Recently, Shibarium has been expanding rapidly, seeing its major metrics growing pretty fast. Thus, within merely about 40 days since its launch, the number of performed transactions on this Layer-2 blockchain has surpassed a staggering 3.3 million, with the daily transaction count now standing at 12,850. On Sept. 13, this metric reached 200,000 briefly.

While the number of connected wallet addresses continues to sit at 1,252,689, the count of minted blocks has recently surged above the one million milestone.

Shytoshi Kusama: "Something's brewing"

In a recent message in the Shibarium Tech group on Telegram, Shytoshi confirmed that "something is brewing," without going into detail and not specifying anything. Overall, recently, Shytoshi has been rarely posting on the X app or Telegram, apparently busy working. However, at the end of last week, he tweeted that he had had a meeting with some member of the Bad Idea AI team and teased future "secret and not so secret" AI initiatives for SHIB, which the Shiba Inu team plans to develop together with the Shibarium partner Bad Idea AI, focused on crypto and artificial intelligence.

Kusama also stated that he had remained silent long enough, and now the time has come to "break the silence." This message came right before a SHIB member team, Ragnar, had his Telegram account stolen. The hacker quickly began to offer a fake BONE airdrop to the community. The SHIB team quickly warned the army to stay vigilant and not to fall for the fake event. Ragnar then quickly restored access to his account, and changed the device and the password for better security.

SHIB burns in red

According to the Shibburn explorer, the SHIB burn rate has remained negative over the past 24 hours. Since yesterday morning, the SHIB army has disposed of 22,971,254 SHIB meme coins in total, pushing the burn rate down 71.49%.

The largest burn here was made 21 hours ago, transferring 10,000,000 SHIB to an unspendable wallet address.

Overall, within the last week, the SHIB community destroyed 341,152,570 with 162 transactions.