Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere

The mysterious SHIB leader famous under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his official X handle to comment on the recent rebranding of the X account of the Shiba Eternity game.

Epic Shiba Eternity X rebranding

Kusama hailed it, referring to it as “an epic move.” From now on, Shiba Eternity’s account @ShibaEternity is known as @playwithshib. From now on, this account is going to be focused not only on Shiba Eternity. SHIB intends to expand its presence in the gaming sphere far beyond its first NFT card game for smartphones.

In late July, the Shiba Eternity team revealed that they have plans to launch several more new games on layer-2 solution Shibarium.

As for Shiba Eternity itself, at the start of August, the marketing lead of Shiba Inu, Lucie, teased a major update in this game – its transition from Web2 to Web3. The new version of the game, Lucie stressed, will offer numerous improvements and new features for players who choose to migrate to the new version of the game from the old one.

A similar announcement about the aforementioned rebranding was published by the official SHIB account on Aug. 28 on X.

Shytoshi Kusama explains LEASH holders' role in DAO

Earlier this week, the SHIB lead developer elaborated on the role of LEASH holders in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Following numerous questions regarding this token, Shytoshi Kusama explained that holders of LEASH will “serve as a class of moderators to keep order, protect the system.”

They will also be able to vote in disputes in the DAO. After that, Kusama mentioned other proprietary protocols on the Shibarium network, such as Karma, saying that what all of them do is protect Shibizens (SHIB holders and citizens of the Shiba Inu “digital state,” described in the Shib Paper published earlier this year and available for anyone to get acquainted with).

LEASH is one of the so-called Shibarium trifecta, which also includes such tokens as SHIB and BONE.