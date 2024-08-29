    Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead developer has welcomed rebranding of Shiba Eternity's official X account
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 13:47
    Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The mysterious SHIB leader famous under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has taken to his official X handle to comment on the recent rebranding of the X account of the Shiba Eternity game.

    Epic Shiba Eternity X rebranding

    Kusama hailed it, referring to it as “an epic move.” From now on, Shiba Eternity’s account @ShibaEternity is known as @playwithshib. From now on, this account is going to be focused not only on Shiba Eternity. SHIB intends to expand its presence in the gaming sphere far beyond its first NFT card game for smartphones.

    In late July, the Shiba Eternity team revealed that they have plans to launch several more new games on layer-2 solution Shibarium.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Last Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio Buy in Red: What's Happening?
    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence After Reports He's Gone Missing
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens

    As for Shiba Eternity itself, at the start of August, the marketing lead of Shiba Inu, Lucie, teased a major update in this game – its transition from Web2 to Web3. The new version of the game, Lucie stressed, will offer numerous improvements and new features for players who choose to migrate to the new version of the game from the old one.

    Advertisement

    A similar announcement about the aforementioned rebranding was published by the official SHIB account on Aug. 28 on X.

    Related
    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 11:53
    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shytoshi Kusama explains LEASH holders' role in DAO

    Earlier this week, the SHIB lead developer elaborated on the role of LEASH holders in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

    Following numerous questions regarding this token, Shytoshi Kusama explained that holders of LEASH will “serve as a class of moderators to keep order, protect the system.”

    They will also be able to vote in disputes in the DAO. After that, Kusama mentioned other proprietary protocols on the Shibarium network, such as Karma, saying that what all of them do is protect Shibizens (SHIB holders and citizens of the Shiba Inu “digital state,” described in the Shib Paper published earlier this year and available for anyone to get acquainted with).

    LEASH is one of the so-called Shibarium trifecta, which also includes such tokens as SHIB and BONE.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Doge Killer LEASH
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 13:02
    XRP Lawyer Highlights Judge's Criticism of SEC's Approach Amid Recent Events
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 12:54
    Mega XRP Whales Emerge After 806 Million Token Withdrawal
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere
    XRP Lawyer Highlights Judge's Criticism of SEC's Approach Amid Recent Events
    Mega XRP Whales Emerge After 806 Million Token Withdrawal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD