    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on New SHIB AI Whitepaper and Transformed Future

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 20:00
    Kusama reveals potential infinite use cases for AI in new whitepaper with gloomy general forecast
    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on New SHIB AI Whitepaper and Transformed Future
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    SHIB-affiliated X account “Shibarium/BONE” (@Shibizens) has shared with the community a short extract from the recently revealed SHIB AI whitepaper authored by the enigmatic SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama. This whitepaper was released earlier this week.

    In this document, Kusama does not mince words, painting a picture of the future that hits humanity once AI is firmly integrated into our daily lives, businesses, production and other key areas.

    It sounds like a gloomy dystopian cyberpunk sci-fi story, but he expects SHIB to be thoroughly integrated in many areas in the future. Kusama claimed that he managed to look in the real future controlled by AI, which is far from being friendly to humans there.

    Types of AI dominating future

    Kusama identified several types of AI that will rule the world in the future. Centralized AI, which will allegedly control the remains of the population, censoring their actions, thinking and behavior. Decentralized AI - the resistance led by those who create decentralized AI products “to either support the decentralized community, or developed via decentralized means.” Kusama calls those who work with this type of AI “freedom fighters.”

    He also mentioned Enterprise AI - artificial intelligence-powered tools created for business. Next comes Auxiliary & Ancillary AI. Those are AI products that provided “the necessary support to make it work well or lives adjacent to the rise of our AI frens.”

    There will also be Malicious AI, according to Kusama. It will be used “to do malicious things after the Post-GPT Era.” Opposing the Centralized AI and perhaps Decentralized AI too, anti-AI movements will rise. However, Kusama warns that each dissident will be “analyzed and tracked.”

    Creative AI stands aside

    Finally, Kusama talked about Creative AI, calling it the “holy grail,” since he believes that “even the best AI does not have human creativity.” While AI can “spawn from your idea and build an entire empire,” it still needs a human idea to get started.

    It was this particular AI type that @Shibizens cited from the whitepaper. The tweet said: “From turning a photo into a full-blown anime or film, to writing new stories and producing new games, Creative AI has almost infinite use cases.”

    #SHIB #Shytoshi Kusama
