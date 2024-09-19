    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Enigmatic leader of Shiba Inu excites SHIB community with TOKEN2049 tweet
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 11:38
    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So
    Mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet, which triggered excitement among the Shiba Inu community. The photo that comes with the tweets features a figure wearing one mask, with another one, of a different color, lying near his lap.

    Did Shytoshi Kusama attend TOKEN2049?

    This white mask resembles the one worn by Shytoshi Kusama when he made public appearances in Japan and India earlier this year as part of his “meet and greet” tour.

    This time, Kusama accompanied his tweet with a #token2049 hashtag, which suggests that the enigmatic SHIB leader attended the popular blockchain event in Singapore. However, he is wearing a plastic card with the logo of the Tron blockchain, which says "Tron DAO" on it. Tron is one of the sponsors of this conference, and its founder Justin Sun was among the attendees.

    Earlier this year, Kusama attended the annual Web3 IVS 2024 conference in Kyoto to meet the SHIB army, wearing two masks, a hood and a katana. After that, he and the top developer of the SHIB team, Kaal Dhairya, went to Mumbai, India, and gave an interview to a major UAE news outlet. They were both masked at these times.

    Shiba Inu price goes wild after rate cut

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the second largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has demonstrated an impressive rise of 9.35%, soaring from $0.00001302 to the $0.00001424 level.

    As it happened, SHIB printed several big green candles on an hourly chart. This happened after Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell announced at the FOMC meeting this week that the Fed intends to implement a 50-basis-point interest rate cut for the first time since 2020.

    The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, responded with an almost 5% increase, soaring by roughly $3,000 within 24 hours and now changing hands above $62,000. SHIB, along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, followed suit.

    In the meantime, the SHIB burn rate, one of the meme coin’s key metrics, has staged a massive 281% increase, with more than 3.2 million Shiba Inu coins destroyed in total, after the word got out about the interest rate cut.

    Other key Shiba Inu metrics, such as the market capitalization value and its 24-hour trading volume, have also seen a drastic increase overnight.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

