Advertisement
AD

    Shibarium Eyes Abnormal 540% Increase in Shiba Inu Token Gas Fees

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium's BONE gas fees soar by 540%, but transactions and TVL drop
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 14:36
    Shibarium Eyes Abnormal 540% Increase in Shiba Inu Token Gas Fees
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shibarium network, a key component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has recently witnessed an eye-catching surge in transaction fees. Over the past five days, the average amount spent on Shibarium transactions has increased from 0.0026 BONE on July 5 to 0.014 BONE by July 10. This data is from Shibariumscan.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive $0.000017 Comeback Vital: Details
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 11:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive $0.000017 Comeback Vital: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    BONE, another native token of Shiba Inu, plays a major role in the ecosystem's blockchain by covering transaction fees, thereby contributing to the burning of SHIB tokens. This process results in a reduction of the total supply of SHIB, which directly affects its scarcity, inflation and price.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Worryingly, despite increased transaction fees, the number of transactions on Shibarium has decreased significantly, from 7,409 daily transactions on July 5 to 3,400 in the last 24 hours.

    Furthermore, the total value locked in Shibarium has also decreased. As many know, the TVL metric represents the total value of all assets locked in a blockchain's smart contracts, and it is therefore a key indicator of the overall health and adoption of the network.

    Article image
    Source: DefiLlama

    Thus, the current TVL for Shibarium is $1.57 million, representing a decline from the $3.79 million recorded at the end of March.

    Related
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 13:41
    SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The decline of Shibarium can probably be attributed to the unimpressive performance of Shiba Inu token (SHIB). The popular meme token, which ranks 11th among all cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, is not even third in its sector in terms of trading volume.

    This lack of trading activity suggests waning interest from the community, which could be impacting Shibarium's transaction numbers and TVL.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Major Resistance Amid Market Speculation: Details
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Major Resistance Amid Market Speculation: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:30
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 70 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:30
    70 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agoric Unveils Orchestration for Next-Gen Web3 Applications
    CROSS THE AGES Integrates Real World Assets with Virtual Gaming
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees And Over 500 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Eyes Abnormal 540% Increase in Shiba Inu Token Gas Fees
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Major Resistance Amid Market Speculation: Details
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD