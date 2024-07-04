Advertisement
    300% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium's transaction fees skyrocket by 300%, shaking up Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 14:37
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain solution for Shiba Inu, has seen a big jump in average transaction fees over the past 24 hours. Data from Shibariumscan shows that the amount of BONE tokens spent per transaction has shot up from 30.4 to 90.84.

    BONE, the native token of Shiba Inu, plays a vital role in the ecosystem. It covers transaction fees on the Shibarium network and contributes to the burning of SHIB tokens. Each BONE transaction fee is partly converted into SHIB and sent to a dead wallet, reducing the total supply and potentially increasing the token's scarcity.

    This big increase in fees comes at the same time as a surge in transaction volumes. In just 24 hours, the number of transactions on Shibarium shot up by 54%, jumping from 6,078 to 9,365. This sudden surge in activity has caught the attention of the community, prompting questions about the underlying causes and potential impacts on the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    The rise in transaction fees highlights increased network activity but also raises concerns about the cost of using Shibarium. Higher fees could discourage users from participating, affecting the ecosystem's growth.

    The Shiba Inu community is keeping a close eye on these changes because they could affect the future of Shibarium and the BONE token's role. It will be important for those involved in the Shiba Inu ecosystem to keep an eye on these developments.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

