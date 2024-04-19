Advertisement
    Shibarium Gets Crucial New Update Launched: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has announced important upgrade on Shibarium and expanded wallet compatibility
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 12:30
    The official Shibarium account on X/Twitter has announced that a new UI update has been launched on the layer-2 solution. It will help to enhance users’ blockchain experience on Shibarium and connect it to other major cryptocurrency platforms.

    The tweet reveals that chasing diversification, the developers have expanded compatibility with various top-level wallets – MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, Wallet Connect and Rainbow. Besides, the user interface of Shibarium has been improved; Shibarium has become “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.”

    Shibarium smashes big new milestone

    In the meantime, Shibarium has surpassed another staggering milestone as it went over the 417 million mark in the total transaction count. As of this writing, this metric is sitting at 417,311,557.

    However, the number of daily transfers has again seen a major drop and hit 475,030 after 562,980 the day before. This constitutes a 15.62% decline. Earlier this week, this metric of the layer-2 blockchain soared as high as 958,500 daily transactions.

    Besides, Shibarium has reached another important all-time high. Earlier this week, on April 13, it reached the biggest surge of new accounts per day – 13,314 since the blockchain was launched in August last year.

    Another thing worth mentioning here is the growth of wallets connected to the Shibarium network. This metric has increased to 1,783,013 recently.

    SHIB burns print massive rise

    According to data provided by the Shibariumscan explorer, within the period of the last 24 hours, an impressive rise has been seen by the SHIB burn rate – 175.87%. With this increase, a total of 5,292,867 SHIB meme coins has been transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets.

    The largest burn transaction here shoveled a 4,429,678 SHIB lump. Having demonstrated a nearly 6% price increase since Thursday, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, is changing hands at $0.00002285 at the time of this writing.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Token Burn
