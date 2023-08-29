Here's How Shibarium Bridge Works When Sending ETH: Source

The software engineer who goes by the name @CryptoLeadDev on the X app (formerly known as Twitter) has conducted an experiment to see how the Shibarium Bridge works (and whether, indeed, it works) and transferred a bit of ETH to Shibarium.

The experiment was successful, and he shared the details of the operation with his followers.

Testing Shibarium Bridge to send ETH

@CryptoLeadDev wrote that he decided to test the Shibarium Bridge to spare his followers having to test it themselves. First he put in 0.01 ETH to be transferred to Shibarium. The initial estimated fee for that operation was $1.95. However, when the Metamask wallet opened, it went higher, to $2.65.

After that, he initiated the ETH transaction. The funds then were marked "en route," meaning that now the Shibarium Bridge was responsible for moving them. Finally, the 0.01 ETH was sent to upgradeable proxy contracts. Finally, after eight minutes of waiting, the ETH arrived in @CryptoLeadDev’s wallet.

Finally, since WETH is a new token for Shibarium, he had to mark it as a "Custom token," to help it recognize Wrapped Ethereum, since on Shibarium and Ethereum WETH is a totally different smart contract.

Then, finally, the 0.01 WETH arrived in @CryptoLeadDev's wallet. "Shibarium bridge appears to be working. Woot woot! Horray!" he tweeted.

8/ Now finally, the 0.01 WETH arrived at my wallet. #Shibarium bridge appears to be working. Woot woot! Horray! 🎉🥳



What else should I be testing for you? let me know in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/bjhLbL63Kq — CryptoLeadDev (@CryptoLeadDev) August 29, 2023

Shibarium mainnet reaches new milestones

As reported by U.Today earlier, certain important metrics on the Shibarium mainnet relaunched this week have surged to hit new highs. In particular, according to Shibariumscan, the total count of transactions has grown to 463,373, while on Monday there were only 350,000 transfers registered.

As for the number of connected wallets, this metric rose from 65,000 to 138,570 overnight.