Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Beats Scammers with Blue Check Verification

Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer Shytoshi Kusama has received a coveted blue check mark on Twitter.

"Now you don't have to worry about scammers (at least on this site) claiming they are me," he added.

The news of Kusama's blue check mark was met with a great deal of excitement within the SHIB community, with many users taking to Twitter to express their congratulations.

The SHIB token is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent months, thanks in large part to the support of high-profile figures such as Musk.

Kusama, who goes by the handle @ShytoshiKusama on Twitter, has been one of the driving forces behind the SHIB token.

The blue check mark on Twitter has been a sign of verified accounts belonging to celebrities, public figures, and companies for many years. It was introduced as a measure to prevent impersonation.

However, when Musk took over Twitter, he introduced a paid monthly subscription service called Twitter Blue, which allows users to opt-in and get access to select new features, including an additional blue check mark on their account.

The service provided the blue tick mark to anyone willing to pay $8 per month, leading to an increase in chaos on the platform. Twitter was inundated with fake accounts imitating businesses and well-known personalities.

Kusama claims that the community no longer has to worry about scammers impersonating him, this might not be the case since fraudsters could potentially pay for a blue check mark in order to promote crypto scams.