Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 455% as Price Picks up Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu back in game after intense sell-offs on Monday
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 10:02
    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 455% as Price Picks up Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After an unexpected price drawdown in the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is finally getting back to the game. The meme coin project is gradually seeing an uptick in growth metrics, including the burn rate. As of press time, the burn rate has spiked by more than 455% to reset growth parameters.

    Advertisement

    Unexpected Shiba Inu reset

    After reeling in red earlier this week, Shiba Inu is trying to pare off its losses. The token is up 1.68% in 24 hours to $0.00001765 as of writing. The digital currency has broken free from its resistance level at $0.0000174. Flipping this level as support might spell a good omen for rebooting the price overall.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 11:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    With the burn rate uptick, 2,903,600 SHIB has been sent to dead wallets. This brings the total number of tokens burned to 410,730,864,390,326 SHIB, with 583,518,031,699,052 SHIB left in circulation.

    For Shiba Inu, the ongoing reset is pivotal for investors to gauge the project's overall health. With this, more capital might go into the meme coin, further propping up the price in the coming days.

    Meme coin rebalancing taking new twist

    As one of the dominant altcoins in the meme coin ecosystem, Shiba Inu has continued to enjoy the first-mover advantage. Newer alternatives like NEIRO and dogwifhat (WIF) are generally taking center stage.

    With a massive price uptick for these tokens, Shiba Inu has managed to stay relevant because it pursues unique utility across the board.

    Related
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 07:53
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The reliance on the role of Shibarium within the ecosystem continues to be a model for newer entrants looking for a sustained growth push. Overall, the quest for a meme coin that will thrive will hinge on those with utility beyond the general hype.

    For now, SHIB, BONK and FLOKI are among the meme coins that fit this profile.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 9:11
    $37 Billion Bitcoin in 24 Hours: BTC Skyrocketing
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 7:53
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    ATLETA and Bybit forge powerful partnership: a chance to win real Porsche, Rolex or iPhone
    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 455% as Price Picks up Momentum
    $37 Billion Bitcoin in 24 Hours: BTC Skyrocketing
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD