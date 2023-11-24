Advertisement
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for November 24

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long may rise of SHIB last?
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep slightly rising, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by almost 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish as the rate is trying to come back to the recently formed local resistance level of $0.00000826. 

If it manages to achieve it and fix above, the rise may lead to a test of the $0.00000830-$0.00000840 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far from the resistance of $0.00000851. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.0000080-$0.00000830 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the last candle low. If it happens far from the last candle low, there is a chance to see a bounce back to $0.00000850 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000825 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

