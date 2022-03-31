Shiba Inu Whales' Holdings Show 103% Increase in Last 24 Hours

News
Thu, 03/31/2022 - 12:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
As the short-term rally continues, large wallets grab more Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu Whales' Holdings Show 103% Increase in Last 24 Hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by WhaleStats market and wallet tracking service, the average balance of Shiba Inu among the largest wallets doubled, which indicates that whales are not losing interest in the memetoken.

The increased average balance is most likely tied to both the recovery of the cryptocurrency and altcoin markets and the release of additional details about the Metaverse. But even before the loud release, whales were actively buying SHIB.

As U.Today previously reported, whales have recently purchased more than 470 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $10 million. Such large purchasing events allowed Shiba Inu to reach first place as the second-biggest holding among Ethereum whales worth $1.2 billion.

Shiba Inu chart

But despite the recovery of the market and more pleasurable investment conditions, the total value of Shiba Inu holdings on whale addresses have not increased since last year. At press time, the SHIB price remains at March 1 levels, which are still below December or even January levels.

Such a strong value drop of the memecurrency led to a significant drop in profitability and decreasing demand on the market. Since 2021, the total whale holdings decreased from $1.8 billion to the range of $1.1 to $1.4 billion.

But thanks to the most recent rally on the crypto market, Shiba Inu has gained around 30% to its value, and its profitability spiked to 45%, showing that almost half of the market is in profit from the dog-themed digital asset.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Litecoin Sees a 100% Rise in Large Transactions as Accumulation by Whales Continues
03/31/2022 - 11:29
Litecoin Sees a 100% Rise in Large Transactions as Accumulation by Whales Continues
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 30 Million ADA Redistributed as Cardano-Based NFT Marketplace Reaches New Milestone
03/31/2022 - 10:35
30 Million ADA Redistributed as Cardano-Based NFT Marketplace Reaches New Milestone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Partner QNB Launches New Payment Solution in Partnership with RippleNet
03/31/2022 - 09:49
Ripple Partner QNB Launches New Payment Solution in Partnership with RippleNet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide