Shiba Inu Token BONE Eyes Epic Surge in Large Transactions After Unusual Anomaly

Sun, 09/24/2023 - 12:30
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's BONE experiences anomaly with uptick in massive trades following it
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Shiba Inu ecosystem token, BONE, has experienced a noteworthy uptick in on-chain activity, catching the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and market observers. Data from IntoTheBlock indicates a substantial increase in large transactions involving BONE over the past 24 hours, totaling 342,590 BONE tokens, equivalent to $274,510. Important to note, these transactions include those exceeding $100,000 in value.

This development is noteworthy not only because it represents a surge in large transactions for the Shiba Inu token but also because the two days preceding this saw no such transactions in this category. In other words, literally zero.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

During the aforementioned time frame, the total volume of BONE transactions reached an impressive 2.19 million tokens, equivalent to a substantial $1.76 million. Astonishingly, the large transactions with this Shiba Inu token accounted for a substantial 15.64% of the entire trading volume.

The sudden surge in large transactions raises intriguing questions about the motives behind these massive moves. Is this indicative of a notable shift in sentiment among BONE holders, or is it merely a blip on the radar of this burgeoning cryptocurrency? SHIB investors and enthusiasts are advised to closely monitor the situation for further developments.

article image
