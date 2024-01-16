Shiba Inu Lead Wants to Reinvent Crypto Identity

Advertisement

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer behind the meme coin project Shiba Inu, has put forth a vision for a new form of digital identity within the crypto world.

Kusama criticized the current complexity of wallet addresses and proposed a more user-friendly alternative that could significantly simplify transactions for the average user.

"These long, complex wallet addresses make no sense to the average user, and it’s time for something simpler," he said.

Simplifying the Web3 journey

As part of a collaborative effort with D3inc, Kusama stressed the importance of the introduction of SHIB Name Tokens, which are intended to act as multichain, cross-platform usernames.

This innovative approach could streamline the process of transacting across various blockchains, potentially resolving a common pain point for users who grapple with lengthy and complicated wallet addresses.

These tokens are designed to replace existing wallet addresses with something far simpler, a *shib extension that could make sending and receiving digital assets as easy as sending an email.

A universal crypto username

Beyond simplifying transactions, Kusama's vision extends to a broader utility within the Web3 domain, where these Name Tokens could become a universal username for various platforms.

This could include decentralized applications (dApps), games, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, and even social media.

The intention is for the SHIB Name Token to serve as a singular identity across these platforms, thereby creating a more cohesive and user-friendly experience.

The move aligns with the recent Wallet Connect feature integration into Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution. It is supposed to enhance user interaction by simplifying the process of authorizing transactions from mobile wallets.