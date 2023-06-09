Shiba Inu's BONE Eyes Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's governance token, which is also the Shibarium gas token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), might be eyeing a new listing on Australia and New Zealand-based crypto exchange Swyftx.

Swyftx launched a poll in recent hours on its upcoming token listings. In the poll, it presents two options for tokens it considers listing: Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).

The exchange asks the community to cast their votes, maintaining that only the exchange has the final decision on listing any asset.

From the results of the poll gathered so far, BONE is in the lead, garnering 88.2% of votes. Alchemy Pay, on the other hand, has gathered only 11.8% of the votes cast.

BONE continues to gain exposure as it recently scored a new crypto exchange listing. Unocoin, an Indian Bitcoin and crypto trading platform, has announced a BONE listing. In its tweet, Unocoin highlighted the fact that BONE remains one of the most requested tokens on its platform.

In May, Unocoin conducted a poll, asking its community which tokens to list. It presented four options: Pepe, Floki, BONE and others. BONE notably took the lead in this poll, garnering 74.7% of the votes cast.

Shiba Inu payments to expand to Latin America via this partnership

Binance Pay has partnered with LATAM-based Credencial Payments, allowing users to pay with crypto in real time. Binance's CEO and founder, Changpeng Zhao, made this known on Twitter.

Customers will be able to make cryptocurrency payments at any merchant linked to the Credencial Payments network thanks to the partnership's integration of Binance Pay into the Credencial Payments system.

Binance Pay supports Shiba Inu, as well as several other cryptocurrencies.