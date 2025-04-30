This 60% Drop on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Extremelly Bullish, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is displaying signs of resilience despite having experienced a 60% decline from local highs, and the behavior of large holders indicates they do not yet have plans to abandon ship. A complex but cautiously optimistic picture is presented by the most recent price charts and on-chain data. From the perspective of market structure, SHIB is presently trading just above $0.0000134, with the 200-day MA still above it and resistance at the 100-day MA.

Advertisement

The asset has successfully recovered from its April lows and is currently testing important technical zones even though the price is still in a wider downward trend. With an RSI of 56, the market is neither overbought nor oversold, only consolidating and possibly building energy. Because of on-chain whale activity, this drop is more bullish than it appears. Inflows from large holders have increased 24.14% over the past 90 days, with a recent 8.78% spike in the last week alone, according to IntoTheBlock. This indicates accumulation rather than departure.

Conversely, outflows have fallen by 62.6% in the last month and by almost 48% in the last week, suggesting that whales are remaining in place and perhaps shifting their positions instead of selling. Data on address distribution supports this. The SHIB wallets that hold between $100,000 and $10 million have increased by +16.2% and +6.45%, respectively. This group tends to accumulate in anticipation of longer-term gains; they are not tourists.

Advertisement

A redistribution of tokens toward either higher-tier or long-term holders is suggested by the slight decline in addresses, with 100 million to 1 billion SHIB, which reflect the change in holder behavior. This frequently signals the start of a stabilization phase and the conclusion of speculative turbulence. In summary, the price decline of SHIB does not fully explain the situation.

Whales are positioning themselves strategically, not bailing. A medium-term reversal becomes more likely as long as SHIB breaks above $0.0000146 and holds support close to $0.0000128. Before assuming lift-off, wait for volume confirmation, but the whale data indicates that this meme coin is still going strong.