    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns Community With Exciting Tweet: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Response from Shiba Inu community turned out as expected
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has once again stunned its community with an exciting and mysterious tweet, igniting speculation and anticipation.

    On May 28, the Shiba Inu official Twitter handle posted an exhilarating tweet that was captioned "GM," while tagging the Shib community, known as the "ShibArmy." Accompanied by a mysterious image, the tweet immediately caught the attention of SHIB enthusiasts and the broader crypto community.

    The response from the SHIBArmy, Shiba Inu's passionate and dedicated community, turned out as expected, with several reacting with excited emojis.

    Vet Kusama, a Shiba Inu community member, responded with "Shiba" alongside the rocket emoji; others reacted with the fire emoji.

    The latest tweet from Shiba Inu's official X handle suggests its ability to maintain engagement with its robust and active community. Shiba Inu has undoubtedly stirred the crypto pot, bringing both excitement and anticipation to the forefront.

    Shiba Inu becomes most traded xrypto after BTC, ETH on Upbit

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has emerged as one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on Upbit, South Korea's largest exchange. Ranking just behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), SHIB's trading volume on the platform has surged, ranking the third most-traded asset on the platform in the last 24 hours.

    The trading activity on Upbit showcases the robust demand for SHIB in South Korea, a country known for its active participation on the cryptocurrency market.

    The surge in SHIB's trading volume on Upbit has significant implications for the market. It reflects growing interest in alternative cryptocurrencies beyond the well-established Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.45% in the last 24 hours as the crypto market reeled in losses due to concerns over the shift of Mt. Gox Bitcoin funds.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

