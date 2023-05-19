Shiba Inu Makes Official Announcement on SHIB Wallet Preorder Date

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Shiba Inu Twitter account has provided an update on the much-awaited Shib-themed cold wallet. The card-shaped vaults would be used to safeguard crypto assets, including Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE and LEASH).

As reported, Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie hinted that an update on the preorder of the Shiba Inu cold wallet was incoming.

#SHIBARMY! @Tangem is about to unleash SHIB-themed cold wallets! 🎉 These card-shaped vaults are set to become your new best friend for safeguarding our ecosystem's tokens. Get ready to fetch your own when pre-orders kick off on 29th May: https://t.co/6jXEBjOCP5 pic.twitter.com/7kAfLZYHPG — Shib (@Shibtoken) May 18, 2023

The official SHIB Twitter account makes it known that preorders will kick off in the next 10 days, on precisely May 29.

Last weekend, Swiss-based blockchain company Tangem announced its partnership with Shiba Inu to introduce a unique cold wallet solution. Users do not need a PC or laptop because the cold wallet is the same size as a credit card; all they need is a card and their smartphones.

As the new wallet will handle over 6,000 currencies, users will be able to store and manage their digital assets, including SHIB, from anywhere in the world. Additionally, users will have access to decentralized exchanges (DEX), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Positive listing news came from the Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Digitra.com, which recently announced that Shiba Inu support had been added. This implies that Digitra users can now purchase, sell or keep SHIB without paying any fees.

The Shiba Inu burn rate is up 182%, according to the SHIB burn website. This comes after 2,078,271 SHIB tokens were burned in a single transaction in the last 24 hours.