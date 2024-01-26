Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
February holds potential for Shiba Inu (SHIB) to register double-digit gains, as indicated by its historical price performance
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 14:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As January 2024 concludes, the cryptocurrency market reflects on the notable events that shaped the month. The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the Grayscale sell-off prompted varied responses across assets, with Shiba Inu token SHIB closing January with a 13% decline.

Advertisement
""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Investor attention now turns to the prospects of February, informed by an analysis of SHIB's price history provided by CryptoRank. Notably, February 2022 saw SHIB experience a substantial 20.3% surge, followed by a more moderate yet positive growth of 1.6% in the subsequent year.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Must Pay Attention to This Urgent Warning: Details

The historical median return rate for February, exceeding 10.9%, suggests the potential for double-digit gains for SHIB in the upcoming month. Despite ongoing market volatility, historical data indicates a possibility of positive developments for SHIB.

""
SHIB's Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

It is essential to acknowledge the limitations of drawing definitive conclusions from a relatively small sample size, considering the inherent volatility of the crypto market. As the adage goes, past performance is not a guaranteed predictor of future results. However, the consistent positive trends observed in past Februaries present interesting possibilities for Shiba Inu in the month ahead.

Related
766 Billion SHIB Purchased on EU Exchange, Mysterious Buyer Revealed

As February unfolds, market observers keep a close eye on SHIB. The stage is set for the next chapter in SHIB's journey, and stakeholders await developments in a month that may provide further insights into the token's performance.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Bulls Taking Control: $60 Million of Shorts Liquidated Ahead of Weekend
2024/01/26 14:21
Bitcoin and Ethereum Bulls Taking Control: $60 Million of Shorts Liquidated Ahead of Weekend
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Whales Shake up Market as Price Struggles to Recover
2024/01/26 14:21
XRP Whales Shake up Market as Price Struggles to Recover
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin Founder Makes Curious AI 'Killer App' Prediction
2024/01/26 14:21
Dogecoin Founder Makes Curious AI 'Killer App' Prediction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
De.Fi Announces $DEFI Airdrop Season 1 Prior To The Token Launch
LiveArt to Launch Chris Levine’s First NFT Collection Featuring Banksy and Other Icons
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month
Bitcoin and Ethereum Bulls Taking Control: $60 Million of Shorts Liquidated Ahead of Weekend
XRP Whales Shake up Market as Price Struggles to Recover
Show all