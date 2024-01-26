Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Must Pay Attention to This Urgent Warning: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has received a lot of attention and support from its community, also known as the Shib army. However, with the growing popularity of Shiba Inu, there is also a proliferation of scams and fraud targeting unsuspecting holders of the dog token.

Advertisement

In this light, Shib army scam alerts, or Susbarium, an X handle dedicated to the responsibility of protecting the Shiba Inu community and exposing scams, have issued an urgent warning to SHIB holders.

#Shibarmy, beware of fake K9 Finance telegram groups!

Don't send any funds to any address! Also, be aware that the pre-sale is ended!

ALWAYS contact us in the official Shibarium Discord/Telegram, we will confirm for you.

Please find the official @K9finance telegram bellow. pic.twitter.com/VocANVf9yM — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) January 25, 2024

The Shiba Inu community is warned to beware of fake K9 Finance Telegram groups, as the intent of these is to steal funds.

Meanwhile, K9 Finance is an upcoming DeFi infrastructure on Shibarium. Shiba Inu holders are urged not to send funds to any addresses provided by these fake Telegram groups. Also, they should be aware that there is no more presale for K9 Finance.

Earlier, ShibArmy scam alerts drew the attention of the SHIB community to various groups on social platforms, including Telegram, that were impersonating SHIB developers and team members. While these groups are not affiliated with Shiba Inu, their goal is to create a false sense of security by sharing erroneous information or malicious links.

SHIB holders should avoid clicking on these dangerous links, which may lead to phishing sites or malware, jeopardizing their personal information and finances.

As reported, certain individuals attempted to capitalize on the growing popularity of the AI token Bad Idea AI (BAD) by issuing tokens on Shibarium under its name. It should be borne in mind that while Bad Idea token is an official partner of Shibarium, it has not yet been bridged on the Shibarium platform.

Shiba Inu holders are asked to remain aware and watchful, to constantly verify sources and links, and to never share their private keys or other critical information with anybody. By taking these easy safeguards, individuals may protect their investments as well as the Shiba Inu ecosystem's safety and security.