Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Scammer Account Emerges on Twitter – Beware

A Shiba Inu enthusiast @RJ_SHIBA_TX has posted a tweet to draw the attention of the SHIB army to the fact that there is a Twitter handle that impersonates the lead developer of SHIB and Shibarium – Shytoshi Kusama.

Somebody impersonating Shytoshi Kusama

The account, which the tweet calls a scammer, has around 13,700 followers. There is also a slight difference in the name of the handle – it contains an extra letter “s” – ShytoshiKsusama. All other elements are identical to the Twitter page of the real Shytoshi Kusama, who has 901,100 subscribers.

The author of the post warns the Shiba Inu community, urging them to make sure that they are following the right Shytoshi on Twitter.

Scam Shibarium website revealed

This is not the first scam related to the Shiba Inu token for which Kusama is the head of the developer team. As reported by U.Today recently, a scam Twitter account of Shibarium layer-2 blockchain for SHIB was spotted by the Shiba Inu enthusiast "SHIBARMY CANADA" (@Dezaxe).

On February 21, this user posted a tweet, warning the SHIB community of a fake Shibarium website, which urges SHIB holders to connect their wallets to it.

Shibarium has not been released yet, however, Shytosh Kusama in a recent Medium post shared an official website of Shibarium, along with the Intake form. The latter has by now been used by thousands of projects who want to build on Shibarium to get in touch with Kusama and his team of developers.

Scam PAW token burner spotted

Another scam Twitter account related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem has been revealed by the same Twitter user @Dezaxe. In a recent tweet, the SHIB enthusiast spread the word about a Twitter handle that pretends to be burning native tokens of the future PawSwap dex – PAW.

According to the tweet by @Dezaxe, this fake burner is urging users to send PAW meme coins to a dead wallet. In fact, this is a regular wallet, where the scammer hopes to accumulate PAW coins.

#PAW Community we're asking for your help to eliminate this scammer @BurnPawSwap



He shares a fake burn address, this is his personal wallet, send nothing to this address, you will only give him money, nothing will be burned



Please report and block @BurnPawSwap ☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/wX8ozLEyGs — SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) March 6, 2023

By now, however, the account is marked as deleted. As for actual PAW burns, the official PawSwap account has recently announced that PAWBURN would be launched soon and suggested that PAW holders should begin “expect amazing things coming next week”. Simultaneously with that announcement, the price of the recently launched meme coin surged by nearly 44 percent.

Besides, over the past ten days, it has been listed on ten various exchanges, including major ones, like Gate.io, LBank, and others. The token demonstrated massive price surges on those listings.

One of such price moves exceeded 154 percent.