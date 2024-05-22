Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Ranks of Major Solana-Centered Exchange

Shiba Inu (SHIB) enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency has a new listing on one of the hottest exchanges right now, Backpack. The news, published in an official post from the Shiba Inu X account, marks a significant milestone for the token, opening it up to a wider audience of investors and traders.

Backpack, an emerging centralized cryptocurrency exchange focused on the Solana ecosystem, was launched on the back of blockchain's revival in 2024. The exchange has quickly become a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, with licenses to operate in key regions such as the UAE, U.K. and several European countries, as well as hosting a number of generous giveaways.

Tying the exchange to Solana's growing ecosystem has proven fruitful, attracting significant investment and contributing to the platform's growth. Currently, the Backpack exchange boasts a deposit count of $126.24 million. With fewer than 20 cryptocurrencies listed on the platform, SHIB's inclusion on the list is a testament to the popularity and widespread adoption of the token.