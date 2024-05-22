Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Ranks of Major Solana-Centered Exchange

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets in adoption with listing on hot new exchange Backpack
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 14:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency has a new listing on one of the hottest exchanges right now, Backpack. The news, published in an official post from the Shiba Inu X account, marks a significant milestone for the token, opening it up to a wider audience of investors and traders.

    Backpack, an emerging centralized cryptocurrency exchange focused on the Solana ecosystem, was launched on the back of blockchain's revival in 2024. The exchange has quickly become a prominent player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, with licenses to operate in key regions such as the UAE, U.K. and several European countries, as well as hosting a number of generous giveaways.

    Tying the exchange to Solana's growing ecosystem has proven fruitful, attracting significant investment and contributing to the platform's growth. Currently, the Backpack exchange boasts a deposit count of $126.24 million. With fewer than 20 cryptocurrencies listed on the platform, SHIB's inclusion on the list is a testament to the popularity and widespread adoption of the token.

    For Shiba Inu enthusiasts, Backpack's listing is a significant milestone, providing yet another way to acquire and trade the meme token. This move not only increases the availability of SHIB but also opens up the Shiba Inu token to enthusiasts of the Solana ecosystem, furthering its adoption and cementing its status as a powerful player on the crypto market.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Solana #Solana News
    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

