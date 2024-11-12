    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrocketed over 81%, breaking into crypto top 10 by market cap – But as sudden price dip let Tron (TRX) reclaim spot, can SHIB make dramatic comeback?
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw real excitement, namely with its position onn the cryptocurrency market - in its top echelons - as it climbed into the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, where it had long given way to Tron (TRX) and Toncoin (TON). 

    However, with an increase of more than 81% over the past nine days, the price of SHIB reached a high of $0.00003, and the capitalization of the popular cryptocurrency, as a result, came to the mark of $17.4 billion. This places it, for the moment, in 10th place in a ranking of the 10 largest. 

    Related
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 13:22
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    XRP Skyrockets 109% in Volume as Price Hits $0.7: Details
    Bitcoin May Reach $667,000: Satoshi Nakamoto's Allies Explain Why
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues

    The celebration for Shiba Inu enthusiasts did not last long, and as a result, the meme cryptocurrency gave way to Tron (TRX), which can be explained not by the success of the latter but by the correction of the price of SHIB itself.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Whether the Shiba Inu token will be able to return to this peak seems to be an ambiguous question. 

    Related
    415% Profit Triggers Epic Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaire Awakening
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 09:57
    415% Profit Triggers Epic Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaire Awakening
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    On the one hand, this may certainly require some cooling in the price of the meme-inspired coin; at this point, the price of SHIB has not even surpassed its March highs, to which it still has 80% to go from current levels. 

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

    On the other hand, to reach the historical high of $0.000088 set in October 2021, the Shiba Inu token has at least another 260% to go. At that time, SHIB's capitalization peaked at $43.51 billion. Whether it will be enough this time to take its place in the top 10 remains to be seen.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:30
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 15:23
    Chinese Microchip Company Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    Ex-Binance CZ Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH: "Blame Yourself"
    Chinese Microchip Company Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD