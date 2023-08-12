BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for August 12

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see increased volatility of main cryptocurrencies?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears to a certain extent on the first day of the weekend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways as neither side has seized the initiative yet. The falling volume confirms that the main coin is not ready for a sharp move yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $29,200-$29,800 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,418 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 0.31%.

Image by TradingView

Today's slight growth has not affected the technical position of Ethereum (ETH) on the daily chart. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the $1,900 zone. Only in that case is there a chance to see midterm growth.

Ethereum is trading at $1,851 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.11% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative so far. The low volume confirms this statement. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $235-$245 is the more likely scenario for next week.

BNB is trading at $240.8 at press time.