Shiba Inu (SHIB)? I'm So Close to Grabbing Meme Coins Again: David Gokhshtein

David Gokhshtein, crypto enthusiast and founder of Gokhshtein Media, which covers crypto news and events, has taken to his Twitter handle to share that he is seriously considering buying meme coins again.

He also sent congratulations to popular meme token BabyDoge on its recent milestone.

Congratulations — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 7, 2023

Will Gokhshtein buy more SHIB and DOGE?

In his tweet, David announced that he is "so close to jumping into meme coins again." It should be noted that the crypto enthusiast already holds large bags of the two largest meme tokens in terms of market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). He has tweeted many times about that.

I’m so close to jumping into meme tokens again. 🥴 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 7, 2023

Gokhshtein has been especially supportive of SHIB recently and throughout last year as well. Many times, he praised the coin, its developers and its ecosystem. Shiba Inu, according to Gokhshtein's tweet published in the fall of 2022, is likely to skyrocket during the next bull run on the crypto market.

According to his recent tweet, SHIB is the main driver for other top meme cryptocurrencies on the crypto market, and when it moves, they move as well. Aside from Dogecoin, perhaps, this original meme crypto — which was launched in 2013 as a parody on Bitcoin — is sensitive to the tweets of its biggest and most influential fan, Elon Musk.

Last weekend, Gokhshtein also reminded his army of followers that SHIB had put up better figures than the flagship crypto Bitcoin this year and called on the crypto community to stop trolling Shiba Inu.

Here's when Gokhshtein will drop his SHIB

In December 2022, Gokhshtein admitted that he is looking forward to SHIB hitting a penny ($0.01). As soon as that happens, he tweeted, he will dump his Shiba Inu stash. This is the target price that many SHIB holders are looking forward to, especially those with large wallets, as this price surge will turn them into crypto millionaires. The SHIB price allows buying millions of these coins cheaply.

However, U.Today reminds its readers that the crypto market is unpredictable and volatile, and investment may cause them to lose their money.

Gokhshtein has repeated his urging SHIB to hit $0.01 recently again, this time saying that once SHIB hits $0.01, he will delete his Twitter account. The crypto community is already used to such joke tweets and responds to them with humor.