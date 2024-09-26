Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has finally begun to exhibit indications of a possible bullish trend following a protracted period of consolidation and decline. Indicators of an asset's shift in momentum are frequently regarded as key indicators, and the token recently broke through its 50-day Exponential Moving Average.

This breakthrough marks the first significant upward move for SHIB since the middle of the year, raising optimism for a potential surge in the foreseeable future. Over the previous few months, SHIB has been unable to make any significant price gains due to the strong resistance provided by the 50 EMA level. SHIB is currently trading above this level, so there is a chance that the token will rise even higher.

SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001489. If it can stay above the 50 EMA, $0.00001700, the location of the 100-day EMA is the next target to watch. Trading volume is still relatively low, which is concerning even though this rising dynamic is positive for traders.

Even though the price action is bullish, SHIB's momentum could easily fade in the absence of a large influx of market activity due to the lack of strong buying pressure. Volume is a critical measure of the strength of price movements, and if it does not increase quickly, SHIB may experience a reversal.

On the downside, SHIB may rapidly return to its prior bearish trend if it is unable to maintain above the 50 EMA. Key support levels in that scenario are located at $0.00001300, where buyers have intervened in past sell-offs.

XRP on verge

As it gets closer to the point where a symmetrical triangle pattern ends, XRP is approaching a pivotal point on its chart. This pattern implies that a breakout — either to the upside or downside — is about to occur and is a common predictor of impending volatility.

Traders are keeping a close eye out for the next significant move as the price is currently trapped between convergent trendlines. XRP has been trading at about $0.5883 and has been circling the upper edge of the triangle for some time, indicating a lack of direction. The likelihood of a big price move following XRP's breakout increases with the length of time it remains in this narrow range.

But figuring out which way the breakout will go presents a problem for traders and investors. By definition, symmetrical triangles are patterns that are neutral. Although they do not offer any hints as to the path of the next move, they do signal a period of consolidation where buyers and sellers are fighting for dominance. The decision point will come soon as XRP approaches the apex of the triangle.

The market may break down, suggesting a possible reversal or upward movement indicating a bullish continuation. The $0.60-$0.62 resistance range, which has served as a barrier to prior price movements, is probably the first place XRP would aim for an upside break. If XRP breaks out above these levels, it may move toward $0.65 and higher.

Adding to the uncertainty is the relatively low trading volume, which suggests that many market participants are waiting on the sidelines for a clearer signal before committing to a position. This heightens the importance of the impending breakout because, should the breakout happen, the low volume could lead to an abrupt and erratic change in price.

Solana aims at $150

Concerns have been raised by traders and investors as Solana has once again failed to breach the critical $150 price level. This is the second time that Solana has attempted to cross this psychological barrier, but each time it has been met with a spike in selling pressure that has caused its price to drop.

The fact that this failure has occurred repeatedly indicates that $150 has grown to be a key resistance level for SOL, making it more challenging to move higher. According to data, selling pressure spikes abruptly as soon as Solana gets close to $150.

After failing to sustain its momentum at the $150 mark, Solana has now slightly reversed, trading at about $145. With more selling pressure likely to materialize if the asset attempts to break through this resistance level, the asset is now facing an uphill battle.

The amounts of $141 and $139 are important support levels to keep an eye on since they have historically served as floor prices during retracements. A deeper correction that wipes out some of Solana's recent gains could be indicated if it is unable to maintain these levels.