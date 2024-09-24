    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market may seem erratic, but its overall state is clearly bullish
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price of Solana has dropped noticeably recently, but the causes may not be as obvious as a decline of the market. It is possible that Ethereum's recent price spike has more to do with the collapse of SOL than Solana's actual performance. The SOL/ETH chart indicates that Solana is performing worse than Ethereum.

    Due to a number of market factors, impending updates and growing interest, Ethereum has been seeing significant price increases. Although SOL's USD price may not reflect such a dramatic move, the rise in ETH has caused the SOL/ETH pair to drop, highlighting a relative crash on Solana compared to Ethereum. Understanding this dynamic is essential, particularly on the current market, where the performance of other cryptocurrencies can be significantly impacted by market leaders like Ethereum. 

    Article image
    SOL/ETH Chart by TradingView

    Because of Ethereum's dominance, rival layer-1 chains like Solana frequently perform worse than Ethereum when its price surges, even when Solana itself stays strong or stable in terms of USD. This effect is further amplified by the state of the market today. Naturally, other blockchain platforms such as Solana become less relevant in comparison as Ethereum's dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi) increases and market participants transfer capital into ETH. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern
    "Paper Bitcoin": Top Expert Debunks Wild BlackRock Rumor
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes

    This may lead to a transient imbalance in the SOL/ETH pair despite the fact that SOL is still a strong project with active development and use cases. In light of Ethereum's ascent, Solana may appear to be collapsing, but in reality it is just losing some ground.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu regains momentum

    Recently, traders and investors have been paying more attention to Shiba Inu (SHIB) as they begin to consider its potential for a comeback. SHIB looks to be stabilizing and may be prepared for a recovery after a protracted decline. 

    SHIB is now trading at $0.00001443, demonstrating resilience in the face of the prolonged downward trend over the previous few months. Although the coin's overhead resistance continues to put pressure on it, its price action is consolidating, which may pave the way for a possible breakout. 

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Several important levels are visible when examining the SHIB chart. Around $0.00001700 is where the first significant resistance is located. The 100-day moving average is matched with this level, which must be broken before a meaningful recovery can start.

    The market's renewed confidence in the asset would be indicated if SHIB were to close above this mark. There is a significant level of support at $0.00001391, which is the downside. That is where purchasers have intervened to stop the decline from going any lower. SHIB's chances of making another upward move increase if it can hold its current position above this one.

    The $0.00002000 level is a more challenging barrier that SHIB must cross in order to fully regain its momentum and resume a bullish trend. It is expected that both bulls and bears on the market will pay close attention to this level, which is a major psychological barrier.

    Toncoin shows some opportunities

    Given the increasing volatility that Toncoin has been displaying, traders may soon have a compelling opportunity. Understanding the impending support and resistance levels could be crucial to navigating the coin's likely major price move, which appears to be coming after a recent period of consolidation. TON is testing significant moving averages at its current price of $5.68.

    Related
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    Mon, 09/23/2024 - 14:53
    Crypto Flows Top $321 Million, BTC, ETH and XRP Stun Market
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The price has been varying between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Recently, this range has offered solid support; if TON is able to break above these levels, it may signal an acceleration of the upward trend. The 100-day EMA and $6.01 mark represent the immediate resistance level to keep an eye on. The next target of Toncoin, $7.00, would represent a significant psychological and technical level - if there is a strong breakout above it. Conversely, TON's support is presently located at $5.56.

    This level will be significant in the event of a decline because it marks a critical turning point where buyers have intervened in the past. If this level is broken, there may be more downside, which could push the price back toward the $5.25 mark, which represents the next level of support. The Relative Strength Index, which is presently hovering around 51.36 points and shows that the asset is neither overbought nor oversold, is also exhibiting this hesitancy.

    #Solana #Shiba Inu #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 20:41
    "Paper Bitcoin": Top Expert Debunks Wild BlackRock Rumor
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 18:45
    ECB Official Names Key Benefits of Digital Euro
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Crashes, But Not as You Think, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Comeback Potential, Don't Miss This Toncoin (TON) Volatility Pattern
    "Paper Bitcoin": Top Expert Debunks Wild BlackRock Rumor
    ECB Official Names Key Benefits of Digital Euro
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD