Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Breaks Through: 15% Recovery Looms Ahead

Shiba Inu's most recent recovery is positive sign, but it is too early to celebrate

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is charting its path to recovery, the most recent market data shows. The recent price analysis of the SHIB token on the daily chart shows promising signs for holders and traders. After a period of continuous downtrend, it seems like SHIB has found its momentum, indicating a potential 15% recovery on the horizon.

One of the most significant developments has been SHIB's breakthrough from the local downtrend resistance. This pivotal movement has caught the attention of many crypto analysts, suggesting that a bullish phase could be in the offing. The downtrend resistance has acted as a barrier for a while, suppressing the token's potential to surge. However, the recent breach of this resistance signals a change in tide and can be a harbinger of a strong upward move.

Another focal point of discussion is the position of the token with respect to the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Moving averages, particularly the 50 and 200 EMA, are significant indicators in the crypto space. Currently, SHIB is flirting with the 50 EMA, and a decisive move above it could usher in a more substantial price surge.

Historically, when a token's price moves past the 50 EMA and heads toward the 200 EMA, it indicates a wide-ranging price surge. For SHIB, this could mean upward movement that fills the gap between the 50 and 200 EMA, translating to significant gains for holders.

However, it is essential to tread with caution. While these indicators hint at a potential bullish scenario, the crypto market is known for its surprising moves. Notably, SHIB's price has not firmly established itself above the 50 EMA. This position can be a double-edged sword. While a break above the 50 EMA could mean a bull run, failure to sustain above it might push SHIB back into bearish territory.