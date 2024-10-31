Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Warns Crypto Community: 'Be Investor, Not Gambler'

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu issues epic warning to crypto investors
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 14:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced an upsurge amid a crypto upswing in the last seven days. There have also been increased whale activity and innovations in the SHIB ecosystem. Amid these bullish signals, Lucie, the Shiba Inu marketing lead, has warned SHIB holders and the broader community.

    SHIB exec to community: Invest responsibly

    According to Lucie on X, Shibizens need to approach cryptocurrency investment with some caution. She emphasized that crypto assets remain high-risk investments and are usually volatile. As such, any investor deciding to put some funds in assets must invest only what they can afford to lose.

    “NEVER INVEST MONEY YOUR FINANCIAL SITUATION DEPENDS ON,” Lucie warned.

    In essence, the marketing lead reminds anyone interested in SHIB or any other crypto asset not to put their financial stability in danger. Lucie’s message emphasizes the basics of crypto guidelines. Given the volatility of the market, capital invested can quickly disappear if the market price suddenly crashes.

    Lucie’s post also highlights an often-ignored fact: even after conducting research on a particular asset and considering market projections, the industry remains highly unpredictable. Crypto assets do not always align with people’s expectations.

    The marketing lead ended her counsel with a strong warning that could serve as a maxim for all crypto users: "Be an investor, not a gambler." Lucie's messages highlight the need to avoid making impulsive decisions or "betting" on price jumps.

    Call for patience and long-term strategy

    These warnings targeted some in the SHIB ecosystem, who once questioned the project's development and price decline. 

    Lucie reminded them to always be patient with crypto in general and adopt a long-term approach. Her message to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and investors is to avoid chasing quick, risky gains.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu is trading up 3.04% at $0.00001878 at the time of this writing.

    #Shiba Inu
