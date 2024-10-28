Bitcoin (BTC) Just Delivered Hidden Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Explosion Might Be Next, Solana (SOL) Is Tired Being Below $200

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A significant technical event occurred recently for Bitcoin: a crossover between the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Despite not being the well-known golden cross — a 50-day crossing of the 200-day EMA — this crossover is nonetheless significant.

When the 50-EMA crosses above the 100-EMA, it frequently indicates that the market is moving in a positive direction and that the assets short-term outlook is improving relative to its medium-term trend. Despite not having the same hype as a golden cross, this hidden cross may promote bullish sentiment.

When short-term buying interest surpasses a longer-term trend, such crossovers typically signal a change in momentum. Traders searching for entry points during periods of strengthening may pay more attention to this shift. Bitcoin is presently holding levels above the upper limit of the prior descending price channel, which has now turned into support while consolidating above a critical resistance level close to $65,000.

A gradual move toward higher targets could be set in motion if Bitcoin can maintain its position above this range. The positive developments surrounding Bitcoin extend beyond its technical aspects. The demand for Bitcoin ETFs is growing internationally, which is contributing to the increase in market interest in digital assets. Institutions, big holders and individual investors are closely monitoring these possible catalysts as they assess their market positions.

The recent 50-100 EMA crossover indicates increasing bullish momentum in the price structure of Bitcoin, which is a subtle but encouraging sign. The price may eventually support a more substantial rally and move closer to the next important resistance level at $70,000 if Bitcoin keeps up this upward momentum and trading volume rises.

Shiba Inu gets ready

With more price swings over the last day, Shiba Inu is exhibiting symptoms of a possible volatility explosion. The convergence of critical moving averages, a technical configuration that frequently predicts upcoming price changes, may be connected to this volatility spike.

The price of SHIB is currently negotiating an area where the Exponential Moving Averages for 50, 100 and 200 days are getting closer. These moving averages usually signal a tightening of the price action when they converge, which may serve as a pressure point for a breakout or a breakdown.

This convergence acts as a crucial signal for SHIB and may presage either a significant retracement or another rally. Bulls appear keen to sustain the upward momentum as the price has been driven higher by recent buying interest. But if buyers lose steam, the EMAs convergence close to the current price level increases the chance of a pullback.

Pressure is increased by the fact that the cryptocurrency market as a whole is showing conflicting sentiment with some assets rising while others find it difficult to hold onto gains. Because of its high degree of volatility, SHIB's price may be more affected by any changes in the market as a whole.

With the price zones of $0.000017 and $0.0000163 serving as immediate fallback points, a possible retrace might force SHIB toward lower support levels. Conversely, if SHIB is able to sustain its present strength and overcome resistance, it may attempt to reach prior highs, albeit with substantial opposition.

Solana needs this spike

Amazingly resilient Solana has been rising steadily and getting closer to the crucial $200 mark. SOL appears eager to reach $200 as its next significant target after breaking through the $160 resistance. Since the asset has struggled to regain this territory since its last peak, this milestone is more than just symbolic; it represents a significant psychological and technical level.

Based on an analysis of SOL's recent price action, the upward momentum appears to be unabated, supported by the recent breakthrough of important resistance levels at $150 and $160. Although Solana's recent bullish push suggests that the market is becoming stronger, these areas served as formidable barriers for weeks.

Nevertheless, there will be difficulties in reaching $200. A number of significant obstacles could impede SOL's growth. The immediate barrier where historical price action indicates significant selling pressure is the $185 level; $200 would be within reach if there was a clear break above this resistance, but bulls would need to maintain volume and buying interest to prevail.

Another encouraging factor is the convergence of moving averages, especially the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, below the current price level. A base has been created by this alignment, enabling SOL to gain strength and possibly break through overhead obstacles.