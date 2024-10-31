Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu token threatens SHIB price drop as whales disappear, dumping 800 billion tokens in process
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might be on the verge of a fall, and there are exactly two reasons to think so.

    Advertisement

    The first one is the price action of SHIB, as it lost 3.57% after falling during yesterday's session and, more importantly, it fell below the important 200-day moving average on the daily price chart. 

    Related
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 10:40
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time

    Digging deeper, this is also confirmed by the 50-day moving average on the hourly chart, as the Shiba Inu token failed to break above this important dynamic resistance for 19 straight hours despite multiple attempts. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00001856. If the sellers, or bears, continue to dominate the buyers, or bulls, the price of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency may see a drop to as low as $0.00001776, where the 200-day moving average on the hourly chart is located, or even as low as $0.00001687, where the 50-day moving average on the daily price chart is located.

    Whales leave Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    Another indicator of the impending storm for the Shiba Inu token is the behavior of large holders, which has been quite bearish over the past 48 hours, to say the least. 

    According to on-chain metrics provided by IntoTheBlock, the wallets that control no less than 0.1% of the circulating supply of the token have seen a negative net flow of around 810 billion SHIB since Tuesday. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 08:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This is clearly an indication of selling by large SHIB holders, which may be justified by the inconsistent market dynamics where, when the token reaches a strong resistance level, it is less risky to sell and then watch than to hold out in hope of a breakout.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 12:37
    PEPE Price to Clear One Zero If This Trend Continues
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 12:13
    Bitcoin ETFs Shatter Records With $893 Million Inflows: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    ICP France Empowers Future Web3 Developers in dApp Workshop with 42Blockchain
    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    PEPE Price to Clear One Zero If This Trend Continues
    Bitcoin ETFs Shatter Records With $893 Million Inflows: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD