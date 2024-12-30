Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Falls to Lowest Level in Weeks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu burn rate has bottomed out as new reset emerges ahead of new year
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 10:02
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Falls to Lowest Level in Weeks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued to witness a minimal burn rate as overall network health is checked. At writing time, data from Shibburn shows the burn rate as negative, specifically down by 88.65% over 24 hours. With less than a million SHIB sent to dead wallets, at this rate, it marks the lowest level the burn rate has dropped in weeks.

    Advertisement

    SHIB burn, down to bounce

    Per the Shibburn data, precisely 606,465 SHIB were moved to dead wallets, taking them from circulation. Only one wallet, "0x56f…80b5," featured in the burn, recorded about 12 hours from the time of writing. 

    Related
    40 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Ready: What Comes Next?
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 11:15
    40 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Is Ready: What Comes Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This burn rate has now taken the total Shiba Inu burnt thus far to 410,742,905,471,145 SHIB. The circulating tokens are pegged at 584,163,863,061,304 SHIB, showing how far the meme coin protocol needs to go to lower the supply.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate. Source: SHIBBURN

    After burning 5,441,220 SHIB on Dec. 29 atop a 972% growth rate, falling to a new multi-week low is not an entirely bad sign for Shiba Inu. From here, the token can reboot to print a massive burn figure that might reflect in its price.

    With the year ending, the Shiba Inu deflationary metric marks one major health check for the protocol’s growth.

    Shiba Inu price check

    The correlation between Shiba Inu burn rate and price played out once again as the token is down 2.66% in 24 hours to $0.00002172. Shiba Inu has faced up to a 19.65% drawdown over the past month, underscoring the broader strain on the market.

    Related
    'Stay Tuned': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues About New Meme Coin
    Fri, 12/27/2024 - 15:57
    'Stay Tuned': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues About New Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, there are signs the token may chart a rebound with less than 48 hours to the end of the year. Any inbound recovery might see SHIB reclaiming the $0.000025 price level in the near term.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 10:35
    New Bitcoin Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 9:44
    Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Bitcoin Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Falls to Lowest Level in Weeks
    Michael Saylor Stuns Community With Bitcoin Return Prediction Poll, Here's Twist
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD