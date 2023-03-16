Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Critical Level Following Massive Investor Outflow

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has recently faced a sudden 9% drop in its value, leaving many investors concerned about the future of the asset. The unexpected decline occurred in the aftermath of the drama involving the revelation of the identity of Shiba Inu's creators and the situation around the Shibarium network, as well as the general derisking of the market.

Currently trading at $0.00001, Shiba Inu has failed to break through its 50- and 200-day moving averages, indicating a continuation of the downtrend that has persisted since the beginning of February. The sudden drop has left many investors wondering whether Shiba Inu will be able to recover from this setback, or if the downward trend will continue in the coming weeks.

Despite the recent dip, Shiba Inu has had a strong year so far, gaining widespread popularity and attracting a growing number of investors. However, the volatility of the cryptocurrency market has made it clear that investing in such assets comes with significant risks.

Binance Coin benefits

Binance Coin (BNB) has been seeing a significant uptick in value over the past few days, thanks in part to a massive $1 billion injection from the exchange's stabilization fund. In a move aimed at stabilizing the performance of the exchange, Binance announced that it would be buying $1 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) on the market.

Ads Ads

Since the announcement, BNB has seen a significant increase in value, gaining over 15% in just three days. This has made it one of the top-performing assets on the market, with its current trading price at $317.

This massive injection of funds has come at a crucial time for Binance, as the exchange has been facing increased scrutiny from regulators in various countries. With more and more countries imposing stricter regulations on cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance has been taking steps to ensure that it remains compliant with these regulations. The $1 billion investment is part of this effort, aimed at maintaining the stability and performance of the exchange while also helping to allay concerns from regulators.

Lido Finance loses traction

Lido Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol providing staking services for Ethereum, has experienced a significant drop in its value. The project plummeted by over 19% in value after the creator of Maker DAO and some whales sold their LDO positions in favor of other assets.

The sudden drop in Lido Finance's value is likely due to increased selling pressure from these high-profile individuals. The move could also indicate the decreasing popularity of Ethereum staking or Lido's product in particular, which could lead to decreased demand for LDO tokens.

The drop in Lido Finance's value is part of a larger trend of decreasing volatility and risk exposure on the market. After a few weeks of high volatility and market turbulence, the market appears to be consolidating, with prices stabilizing and investors becoming more risk-averse.

While this is generally a positive development for the market, it could lead to a prolonged period of consolidation, with prices remaining relatively stable for an extended period of time. This could be particularly challenging for projects like Lido Finance, which rely on high levels of volatility and market activity to drive demand for their products and services.