    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 485% Netflow Surge Takes Intriguing Twist: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu closely watched amid intriguing netflow surge
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 15:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 485% Netflow Surge Takes Intriguing Twist: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has triggered a staggering 485% netflow spike on a seven-day basis, albeit a negative one, which adds an intriguing twist to the positive narrative.

    However, in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has marked positive netflows, soaring from -97.45 billion SHIB to 379.61 billion SHIB.  

    The Large Holders Netflow Indicator from IntoTheBlock gives information about whale position changes. Positive netflow spikes might be interpreted as accumulation from large holders, while decreases point to reduced positions or selling.

    Regardless of the implications, a surge in netflow might signal whale activity.  

    The rise in netflow at this moment remains significant as SHIB approaches a critical juncture in its price that might impact its short-term trajectory. 

    The cryptocurrency market has been closely watching Shiba Inu as it fights to keep its price above the daily Simple Moving Average (SMA) 50, a key barrier that has restrained its upward movement since mid-April.

    For SHIB, the SMA 50 has acted as a resistance level, capping its price in a range and preventing a bullish breakout. Since mid-April, SHIB has attempted to breach this level multiple times, only to be driven back down, indicating market hesitation.

    However, recent developments indicate a shift in the tide. SHIB's price has now pierced through the daily SMA 50 barrier, signaling a potential shift in momentum.  

    Market sentiment has also played a crucial role in SHIB's recent price action. Positive news regarding the progress toward the approval of U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs has contributed to a more optimistic outlook for cryptocurrencies, including SHIB. This sentiment reversal has provided the necessary impetus for SHIB to challenge and surpass the SMA 50.

    As SHIB trades above the daily SMA 50, currently at $0.00002467, the market is watching to see if it can sustain this. A steady hold above the SMA 50 could pave the way for further recovery and potentially usher in a new bullish trend for SHIB. 

    Failure to hold above current levels, on the other hand, could lead to a price drop and further consolidation. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.07% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002561, per CoinMarketCap data.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    AD