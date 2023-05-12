Shiba Inu Rival Floki Inu Listed by Biggest Brazilian Exchange

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 20:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) have been listed on Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest cryptocurrency exchange
Shiba Inu Rival Floki Inu Listed by Biggest Brazilian Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu rival Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been listed on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest and most respected cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, according to a Friday announcement.  

The cryptocurrency's official account celebrated the listing, noting Mercado Bitcoin's substantial user base of over 3.8 million. This development underscores the continuing adoption of the meme coin and the broader growth of the meme coin market.

Floki Inu is a cryptocurrency inspired by the popular Dogecoin and its successor, Shiba Inu. It was created by members of the Shiba Inu community and is named after the dog of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk's tweets about cryptocurrencies have been known to influence the crypto markets, and his mention of getting a Shiba Inu puppy named "Floki" in 2021 sparked interest in the newly created Floki Inu coin.

It is considered to be a "meme coin," a type of digital currency that started off as a joke or meme but has since gained a following and achieved value in the crypto marketplace.

Related
Is Elon Musk Shutting Down PEPE Memes on Twitter? David Gokhshtein Ponders
In addition, the exchange also listed Pepe Coin (PEPE), another meme coin inspired by the internet-famous Pepe the Frog. The coin has experienced monstrous price gains to massive hype, but it has since lost 65% of its value. Mercado Bitcoin cited Pepe Coin as a significant driver of the current "meme coin season," highlighting its substantial growth over the past two months.

The addition of these meme coins to Mercado Bitcoin's platform demonstrates the growing acceptance and mainstream adoption of such tokens. With over 3.8 million users, Mercado Bitcoin's listing provides these coins with increased visibility, potentially leading to higher trading volumes and price appreciation.

#Floki Inu #PEPE
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Breaking: Binance Quits Canada. Here's Why
05/12/2023 - 19:19
Breaking: Binance Quits Canada. Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Top Ripple Lawyer Slams SEC for Playing "Hide and Seek"
05/12/2023 - 18:01
Top Ripple Lawyer Slams SEC for Playing "Hide and Seek"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for May 12
05/12/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for May 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk