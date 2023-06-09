Shiba Inu Presents Rocket Pond Trailer, CEO Shares Guess on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity, Former SEC Official Urges Crypto Owners to 'Get Out Now': Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

Shiba Inu teases new metaverse adventure with Rocket Pond

As was promised by the Shiba Inu team in its previous Twitter posts, on June 7, the SHIB community was presented with a trailer of Rocket Pond Hub in the SHIB metaverse. The trailer shows a post-apocalyptic landscape strewn with abandoned rockets, which is gradually shifting to a vibrant green space bustling with activity. In the Shibaswap Blog post devoted to Rocket Pond, the project team invited users to "experience the thrill of kayaking through rapid waters, enjoy mesmerizing sunsets from hot air balloons, sip cocktails at the amazing lake bar" and much more. The venture signifies a new direction for Shiba Inu, promising an immersive metaverse environment where users can explore, play and potentially even monetize their activities.

Satoshi: interesting fact on Bitcoin founder's identity hinted at by this CEO

Following the reactivation of a Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet with 1,432 BTC worth $37,854,468, speculation regarding the real identity of BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto have yet again occurred on social media. Chia.net CEO Gene Hoffman joined one such discussion, sharing his opinion on the matter. Some people in the discussion thread in question suggested that there is allegedly a group of people behind Satoshi, pointing to Hal Finney and Len Sassaman as the two most likely candidates for "Satoshi," or active members of the Satoshi "team." Hoffman added that in addition to them, there is one wildcard person left; however, he does not think that it is Phil Zimmermann, the inventor of Pretty Good Privacy (PGP).

Former SEC official to crypto owners: "Get out now"