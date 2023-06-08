Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Excited at Latest Ecosystem Progress

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama has reacted to the latest progress made by the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Excitement was ignited in the Shiba Inu community after the SHIB metaverse made the big reveal of Rocket Pond. "Simply incredible," Kusama reacted to the news of the Rocket Pond reveal.

William Volk, a Shiba Inu Games consultant, showed his excitement by tweeting: "This is incredible. So proud of the team. Great stuff."

As reported, Shiba Inu metaverse advisor Marcie Jastrow hinted at the upcoming reveal of Rocket Pond, adding that some improvements needed to be made.

Now, the trailer for Rocket Pond has been released in the SHIB metaverse. A blog post details the intricacies of Rocket Pond, which unveils the secrets hidden among the ruins of an abandoned space area.

Users get to witness the breathtaking transformation of the rest of the map and experience the thrill of kayaking through rapid waters.

Users could also enjoy mesmerizing sunsets from hot air balloons, sip cocktails at an amazing lake bar and a camp in the mountains, or explore the mysterious fog-filled crater in the virtual environment in the SHIB metaverse.

Alongside the news of the reveal, the team also unveiled one of the most important pillars of the Shib Metaverse, which is the Game Builder.

The Game Builder is a robust development tool boasting a user-friendly interface and extensive features for customization. With a realistic physics engine, users can develop gameplay experiences using 3D models, game logic objects and game templates.

The upcoming reveal of the anticipated Ryoshi Plaza was also announced. The space will serve as the beating heart of the Shib Metaverse, mesmerizing users with awe-inspiring beauty and rich cultural references.