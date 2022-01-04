Shiba Inu or Dogecoin? UFC Superstar Chuck Liddell Reignites Memecoin Rivalry

Tue, 01/04/2022 - 14:33
Alex Dovbnya
One of the most beloved MMA fighters of all time is struggling to choose his favorite meme coin
UFC star Chuck Liddell has reignited the long-simmering rivalry between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. “The Iceman" recently published a Twitter poll to choose between the two most popular meme coins and Safemoon, another popular cryptocurrency on Binance Smart Chain.

With a total of 33,164 votes, Shiba Inu and Safemoon are neck and neck (42% and 43%, respectively). Dogecoin has managed to secure only a 14.5% share of the vote.

Dogecoin influencer Matt Wallace accused the Safemoon community of buying fake votes in order to take the first place. 

Liddell started his cryptocurrency journey in early November, claiming that he has watched plenty of Wallace’s videos about Dogecoin. The former fighter felt like he had missed out on the original meme coin and started asking the community about Shiba Inu.

The superstar fighter has also been busy sporting his non-fungible tokens on Twitter over the past two months.

After winning the light heavyweight title all the way in a fight with Tito Ortiz back in 2004, Liddell, who’s known for his mohawk haircut, has emerged as one of the greatest UFC stars of all time. In March 2020, he announced his retirement with an enviable 21-9 pro record. However, he lost his last bout to Ortiz in November 2018.   

Related
Elon Musk Makes Hilarious Comment About Bitcoin's Genesis Block
Liddell is far from being the only UFC star to embrace cryptocurrencies. Former MMA champion Ben Askren has been a strong Bitcoin proponent for years. In May 2020, Eddie Alvarez, another successful fighter, announced that Askren had convinced him to buy Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, the UFC announced its plan to publish a non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

